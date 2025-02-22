Channel A reveals preview of Jin Sun-kyu's cameo for The Witch

Channel A's new Saturday-Sunday drama, The Witch, has quickly gained attention, exceeding viewers' expectations with its compelling narrative and star-studded special appearances. Building on its entertaining appearances, the drama will introduce another notable cameo in episode 3, airing on February 22.

Ad

Actor Jin Sun-kyu joins the cast as Hwang Jeong-sik, a university professor who challenges Dong-jin (played by Park Jin-young) in his quest to understand the curse-like “Law of Misfortune” using data analysis. In a preview for episode 3 of The Witch, Jin Sun-kyu's character criticizes Dong-jin’s flawed report, setting the stage for a complex teacher-student dynamic that could significantly impact the storyline.

The show's unique storytelling and immersive direction led to a rise in viewership ratings, peaking at 3.5% during its first two episodes. It also climbed to second place on Netflix's TOP 10 series in Korea and ranked high in the Good Data Fundex for the second week of February, demonstrating its popularity, as reported by Sports Donga on February 22.

Ad

Trending

Jin Sun-gyu to join The Witch's cast

The production team expressed gratitude to Jin Sun-gyu for his enthusiastic participation, noting that his detailed and lively performance adds depth to the plot and enhances his on-screen chemistry with Park Jin-young.

"We are grateful to Jin Sun-gyu for readily accepting the special appearance offer. Jin Sun-gyu's delicate and cheerful acting greatly enhanced the play. He will be an important focal point in the dramatic development. He also boasted great chemistry with Park Jin-young, raising expectations." the production said.

Ad

From its premiere, the series impressed audiences with the undeniable chemistry between Park Jin-young and Noh Jung-eui, seamlessly blending a gripping salvation romance with the mysterious “Law of Misfortune” twist.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Witch momentum is expected to continue as it heads into episodes 3 and 4. The first week featured exciting cameos from Ju Ji-hoon, Yoon Park, Kim Hye-ok, Hyun Bong-sik, and Joo Jong-hyuk, delivering surprising and memorable moments.

Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Park played bickering brothers who ended up at a police station, while Kim Hye-ok portrayed their distressed mother. Hyun Bong-sik appeared as the detective handling their case, and Joo Jong-hyuk was seen as Ik-jong, an unlucky church brother stung by a wasp.

Ad

The Witch episode 3 preview: Mi-jeong’s tragic past

In the latest episode of Channel A’s weekend drama The Witch, Mi-jeong (played by Noh Jeong-ui) faced her cursed fate, portrayed from her perspective. She was labeled a “witch” after a series of accidents and deaths befell the men who liked her. This reputation forced her to leave school and live in isolation at home.

Ad

Tragedy struck again when her father, Jong-soo (played by Ahn Nae-sang), died trying to save her from a venomous snake bite. Left completely alone and blamed for her father’s death, Mi-jeong fled the village, burdened by the label of “witch.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the preview for episode 3 reveals a different truth—Mi-jeong didn’t leave on her own but was driven out. At the heart of this revelation is Dong-jin’s (played by Park Jin-young) mother, Mi-sook (played by Jang Hye-jin).

In a hospital bed, Mi-sook confesses with a face full of regret, saying, “It was me who kicked that child out,” exposing a secret she had long kept hidden. Previously portrayed as a warm and caring figure, Mi-sook was the friendly owner of ‘Pungnyeon Agricultural Chemical Company’ who looked after her son and the villagers.

Ad

Yet, she played a pivotal role in gathering the villagers against Mi-jeong. In tears, Mi-jeong ultimately declared, “I’ll leave,” hinting at more events unfolding after her father’s death. This shocking revelation gains more weight with a teaser from Park Jin-young, who hinted that Mi-sook’s actions are the driving force behind Dong-jin’s determination to break the curse that haunts Mi-jeong.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After unexpectedly meeting Mi-jeong on a subway a decade later, Dong-jin becomes convinced there is a reason for their reunion. He vows to free her from the curse, motivated by his deep affection for Mi-jeong and his mother’s hidden role in her tragic past.

According to the production team, episode 3 will reveal the heartbreaking truth behind Mi-jeong’s departure and Dong-jin’s mission to restore her normal life. As Dong-jin investigates the “law of death” surrounding Mi-jeong, the real mystery of The Witch begins to unravel.

Ad

The Witch episode 3 airs on February 22 at 9:15 p.m. KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback