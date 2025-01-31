"To be honest, they are similar" — Ju Ji-hoon talks about the similarities between him and Baek Kang-hyuk in 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call'

On January 31, 2025, a South Korean media outlet Star News released an interview with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call star Ju Ji-hoon. The actor reflected on his latest role and the challenges of bringing the character Baek Kang-hyuk to life. The discussion covered various aspects of his performance, from the similarities between him and his character to the intensive preparation required for the role.

Delving into the similarities between himself and Baek Kang-hyuk, Ju Ji-hoon admitted that both share a straightforward and honest nature, often mistaken for being blunt. He explained that while some might find his directness off-putting, he prefers honesty over sugarcoating words, especially in professional settings.

"To be honest, they are similar. There's a difference between being rude and being honest, but I'm not rude. We live in a society where we're used to beating around the bush, but I'm not good at it. In personal relationships, I think it's better to speak nicely and I try to do that," he said.

Ju Ji-hoon continued,

"I try to avoid meeting people I don't like at work, but I'm not good at beating around the bush and I speak honestly. That's why some people say that it's annoying and that I'm unlucky."

Ju Ji-hoon noted that, much like his character, he values clear and sincere communication, even if it is sometimes perceived as harsh. The actor further acknowledged that while Baek Kang-hyuk is known for his unorthodox methods, his confidence and skills make him a respected figure among his colleagues—something Ju relates to in his career.

While he refrained from judging whether they were similar in appearance, he expressed appreciation when people recognized the resemblance between him and the character in terms of personality.

Ju Ji-hoon talks about bringing a webtoon character to life and preparing for the role

Returning to the medical drama genre after 12 years, Ju Ji-hoon spoke about the challenges of portraying a skilled trauma surgeon. Having previously starred in Medical Top Team (2013), he reflected on how his experience in that drama helped him approach this role more deeply.

"It's been 12 years since I put on the doctor's gown, so the gown is a lot smaller. I gained 10kg since then. 'Medical Top Team' wasn't very well-received 12 years ago, but that work helped me film this one. It's because there are scenes of operating on people," he said.

However, he emphasized that The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is not just a medical drama—it blends action and human drama, requiring him to prepare extensively for both aspects.

Ju Ji-hoon further recalled spending long hours in meetings discussing how to make the webtoon feel more dynamic and realistic. He acknowledged the difficulty of translating a 2D story into a live-action format, as webtoons often rely on exaggerated visuals and dialogue that do not always translate directly to television.

To bridge that gap, Ju Ji-hoon worked closely with the director and production team, ensuring that the drama remained engaging while staying true to the original material. Ju Ji-hoon stated,

"It's the most exhausting work I've ever done. I don't think I can do it again. I once said in an interview for another work, 'There's a work that I prepared for in meetings for 10 hours each day,' and that work is this one. I thought a lot about how to make a one-dimensional webtoon into 3D."

Despite the challenges, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has achieved massive success since its release on January 24, 2025. Within days, it climbed Netflix’s global rankings, becoming one of the most-watched K-dramas on the platform. With the series gaining widespread acclaim, many fans are now eagerly anticipating the possibility of future seasons.

