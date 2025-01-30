7 manhwa and webtoon-based projects starring Ju Ji-hoon to watch if you liked The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

South Korean actor and model Ju Ji-hoon is renowned for his captivating performances across a wide range of genres, especially in adaptations of popular manhwa and webtoons. His role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is just one example of his dynamic abilities.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the 2019 Naver Webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour. It follows Baek Kang-hyuk, a trauma surgeon leading an underfunded team to build a state-of-the-art trauma center. Released on January 24, 2025, the series blends medical drama with high-stakes action.

For those who enjoyed this webtoon-based project with Ju Ji-hoon in the lead role, here are seven other webtoon-based dramas and films that deliver gripping storytelling and memorable performances.

Princess Hours, Along with the Gods, Item, and other webtoon-based projects starring Ju Ji-hoon

Each of these projects highlights Ju Ji-hoon’s versatility, ranging from historical settings to supernatural thrillers.

1) Princess Hours (2006)

Cast: Yoon Eun-hye, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Jeong-hoon, Song Ji-hyo

Where to Watch: Viki, KOCOWA

Princess Hours is a classic romantic drama that mixes modern-day challenges with royal traditions. This 2006 South Korean series, adapted from Park So-hee’s webtoon Goong, tells the story of Chae Gyeong, a high school student who unexpectedly becomes a princess due to her grandfather’s will.

She is forced into an arranged marriage with Crown Prince Lee Shin (Ju Ji-hoon), a cold and distant figure who happens to be her classmate. Initially resistant, Chae Gyeong agrees to marry the prince to help her struggling family.

As she learns the ways of royal life, she faces the challenges of a demanding palace, her indifferent husband, and her growing feelings for Yul, the Crown Prince’s charming cousin. The series showcases her emotional journey as she navigates palace duties, family pressures, and romantic tensions.

2) Along with the Gods (2017)

A still from Along with the Gods (Image via Netflix)

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Hyang-gi

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds is a South Korean fantasy action film adapted from the webtoon Along with the Gods, created by Joo Ho-min. The webtoon draws inspiration from Korean Joseon dynasty Buddhist paintings and early Buddhist texts about the Ten Kings of Hell, exploring themes of the afterlife and reincarnation.

The film adaptation, directed by Kim Yong-hwa, follows the story of Kim Ja-hong, a firefighter who, after dying in the line of duty, must navigate seven trials in the afterlife, guided by three supernatural guardians. The film seamlessly blends intense action with emotional depth, keeping the spirit of the webtoon alive while adding cinematic flair.

The film, split into two parts, was first released in December 2017, with its sequel following in August 2018. Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds became one of the highest-grossing films in South Korea, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and complex characters.

3) Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)

A still from Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (Image via Netflix)

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ha Jung-woo, Kim Hyang-gi, Kim Dong-wook, Ma Dong-seok

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

The sequel to Along with the Gods delves even deeper into the afterlife, exploring the guardians' backstories. Kim Ja-hong, played by Ju Ji-hoon, returns to face even more daunting trials in the afterlife.

The grim reapers, Gang-rim, Haewonmak, and Lee Deok-choon, guide the 49th soul, Kim Soo-hong, through a series of intense challenges. Meanwhile, the God of the House embarks on a journey to recover the grim reapers' memories from a thousand years ago.

4) Item (2019)

Ju Ji-hoon in Item (Image via X/@mbcdrama_pre)

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Jin Se-yeon, Kim Kang-woo, Kim Yoo-ri

Where to watch: Viki

Item is a gripping 2019 South Korean drama adapted from the popular Kakao webtoon of the same name by Kim Jung-seok and Min Hyung. This mystery fantasy series delves into the world of supernatural objects and the people who seek them.

The story follows a prosecutor, Kang Gon, who finds himself entangled in a conspiracy linked to a powerful supernatural item. In his quest to save his niece, Da-In, Kang Gon teams up with criminal profiler Shin So-Young. Together, they uncover dark secrets surrounding objects with mysterious powers.

5) Kingdom (2019–2020)

Ju Ji-hoon in Kingdom (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Hye-jun

Where to watch: Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean historical horror series that premiered on January 25, 2019, marking Netflix’s first original Korean series. The show is based on the webtoon The Kingdom of the Gods by Kim Eun-hee and artist Yang Kyung-il.

Set in the early 17th century, three years after the Imjin War, Kingdom merges political intrigue with zombie horror. The plot centers around Lee Chang, the Crown Prince of Joseon, who investigates his father's mysterious illness, only to uncover a devastating epidemic sweeping through the kingdom. As the epidemic spreads, Lee Chang must fight to prevent his political rivals from seizing the throne while also combating the growing undead menace.

The series was widely praised, earning a second season released on March 13, 2020. A special episode titled Ashin of the North aired on July 23, 2021, exploring the backstory of the character Ashin, portrayed by Jun Ji-hyun. This episode serves as a sequel to the second season and delves into the origins of the infected.

6) Light Shop (2023)

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Sun-hwa, Kim Ki-hae

Where to Watch: Disney+

Light Shop is a 2024 South Korean mystery horror series. It is written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Hee-won. Based on Kang Full’s webtoon Shop of the Lamp, the drama takes viewers on an intense journey through a web of secrets and mysteries.

The story follows a group of strangers, each haunted by a traumatic experience from their pasts. Despite their separate lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a mysterious light shop located in a secluded alley. A guarded shopkeeper holds the key to unlocking their pasts, presents, and futures.

This series blends suspense and supernatural elements, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as Ju Ji-hoon delivers a compelling performance in his quest to uncover the dark truths hidden within the light shop.

7) The Remarried Empress (Upcoming)

Cast: Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk, Ju Ji-hoon (in talks)

Where to Watch: TBA

The Remarried Empress is an upcoming drama based on Alpha Tart’s web novel of the same name. Ju Ji-hoon is reportedly considering the role of Emperor Sobieshu to join Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk in the cast.

The story follows Nabiye, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, whose marriage crumbles due to Sobieshu’s affair. When he promises his mistress the throne, she takes control of her fate. Her journey leads her to Prince Heinri of the Western Kingdom, where she finds love and rises as empress again.

JTBC reported on October 10, 2024, that Shin Min-a will portray Nabiye, while Lee Jong-suk is set to play Prince Heinri. Ju Ji-hoon, if he accepts the role, will embody the complex character of Sobieshu—a flawed yet compelling emperor whose choices shape the course of Nabiye’s fate.

