The Witch episode 2 recap: Why was Mi-jeong accused of being a "witch" by her schoolmates?

In the burgeoning K-drama The Witch, episode 2 delves deeper into the intertwined fates of its protagonists, Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui, unraveling a tapestry of mystery, romance, and supernatural intrigue. Episode 2 was released on February 16, 2025, on Channel A and Viki.

The series, based on the webtoon, Manyeo, by Kang Full, delves into themes of superstition, isolation, and the quest for truth. Roh Jeong-eui portrays Park Mi-jeong, a woman plagued by mysterious misfortunes that befall those who express affection towards her. These incidents have led to her being ostracized and labeled as a "witch" by her community, compelling her to lead a reclusive life.

GOT7's Park Jin-young plays Lee Dong-jin, a data miner renowned in his field, who becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the tragedies associated with Mi-jeong. Driven by his affection for her, Dong-jin transfers to the statistics department to investigate and dispel the myths surrounding her supposed curse.

The Witch episode 2 opens with a flashback, shedding light on the enigmatic past of Roh Jeong-eui's character, Eun-ha. As a child, Eun-ha exhibited unusual abilities that often led to unforeseen accidents, causing those around her to brand her as a harbinger of misfortune. This backstory provides context to her present-day isolation and the walls she has built to protect others from her curse.

The episode ends with Mi-jeong's father dying in an attempt to save her from a snake bite. However, the townspeople blame Mi-jeong for her father's death and force her to leave the town.

The Witch episode 2: Mi-jeong gets ostracised in her school and town due to false rumors of her being cursed

In The Witch, from a young age, Park Mi-jeong has been surrounded by inexplicable misfortunes. Incidents such as accidents befalling those who express affection towards her, especially mem, have led to a pervasive belief that she brings bad luck.

The second episode shifts focus to Mi-jeong's viewpoint, offering a poignant exploration of her internal struggles and the impact of societal ostracization. The narrative delves into her daily life, revealing the emotional toll of being unjustly labeled and the coping mechanisms she employs to navigate her isolation.

Amidst her seclusion, Mi-jeong encounters Lee Dong-jin, played by Park Jin-young, a former classmate who harbored feelings for her during their school days. Unlike others, Dong-jin is determined to uncover the truth behind the misfortunes associated with Mi-jeong.

He embarks on a quest to dispel the myths surrounding her, aiming to reintegrate her into society and challenge the unfounded superstitions that have plagued her life. Throughout episode 2 of The Witch, Mi-jeong narrates how Hwang-jun died after getting struck by lightning after confessing his feelings for her.

While episode 1 of The Witch showed the story from Dong-jin's point of view, where he believes that Mi-jeong was subjected to false allegations and the accidents and deaths were just coincidences, episode 2 is seen through the lens of Mi-jeong and how she believes that she is cursed.

Mi-jeong narrates how every time a guy expressed feelings for her, he would face some accident or die somehow. Be it a boy from middle school, who collided with a car after confessing that he likes Mi-jeong to Hwang-jun dying in high school. Another high school boy also died of electric shock on the streets after admitting to having a crush on Mi-jeong.

Additionally, after declaring their affection towards Mi-jeong, a number of the high school boys in her class suffered from food poisoning or suffered serious injuries. As a result, the females in her class, particularly Da-eun, started spreading the story that anybody who liked Mi-jeong ended up getting hurt or killed.

Their interactions are marked by moments of vulnerability and tentative trust, as Dong-jin endeavors to prove that the calamities attributed to Mi-jeong are mere coincidences rather than manifestations of a curse.

Later, in The Witch episode 2, Mi-jeong decides to withdraw from her high school and stay at home, hidden in her room. Her father goes to her school and learns from Da-eun how everyone bullied Mi-jeong by isolating her and calling her a "witch." Which results in Mi-jeong quitting her studies.

After gathering Mi-jeong's books and school bag in The Witch episode 2, her father is seen leaving the school when he sees Dong-jin trying to scrape the labels off of a school bench with a pocket knife. Mi-jeong's father enquires Dong-jin's actions and he tells him that he is erasing nasty remarks about Mi-jeong being a "witch" from the bench as it is wrong.

When Mi-jeong's father hears this, he asks Dong-jin how he knows Mi-jeong isn't a "witch." Smiling, Dong-jin responds that he is positive that Mi-jeong is not cursed and that the suspicions about her are unfounded.

Although Dong-jin isn't aware that the man is Mi-jeong's father, he still assures him that he will find a way to prove Mi-jeong's innocence one day regardless of how long it might take. After coming back home, Mi-jeong's father tells her that they should shift to Seoul and start a new chapter.

The Witch episode 2 concludes after Mi-jeong accompanies her father to the fields to help him with potato sowing. As she is preparing the potatoes to be sowed on the field, she sees a snake wiggling on its way to her. Before she could call for help, Mi-jeong gets bitten by the snake and becomes unconscious.

After gaining consciousness, she sees a handkerchief tied around her right ankle and her father lying beside her unconscious. She figures that her father tried to save her by sucking the poison out of her ankle. She tries to wake her father and call for help but he stops her. He tells Mi-jeong to run away to the hospital and that nobody should know that she was with him.

Mi-jeong's father insists her with his last breath to run away so that the villagers and town people wouldn't blame her for his death. But she refuses to leave his side. As her father takes his last breath, he asks if anyone saw her with him. Mi-jeong looks around and sees all the villagers running towards them.

She looks at her father and smiles with tears in her eyes and lies to him that nobody saw them together. The Witch episode 2 ends with her father dying in her lap as the villagers gather around Mi-jeong.

The Witch episodes 3 and 4 will be released on Channel A and Viki on February 22 and 23, 2025.

