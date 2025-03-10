The Witch episodes 7 & 8 recap: Why did Dong-jin disappear after meeting Mi-jeong?

The Channel A drama The Witch, starring Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui, captivated audiences with its intricate narrative and compelling character dynamics. Episodes 7 and 8, which aired on March 8 and 9, 2025, delve deeper into the enigmatic past of Park Mi-jeong and her "witch" curse.

Episode 7 opens with Lee Dong-jin (Park Jin-young) grappling with the unsettling events surrounding Park Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui). Determined to uncover the truth behind the series of misfortunes linked to her, Dong-jin decides to get close to her and test his hypotheses, risking his life. Dong-jin tries to maintain a 10-meter distance from Mi-jeong and does not stay beyond the 10-minute mark.

When he accidentally finds himself within 5 meters of Mi-jeong and speaks to her for more than 10 minutes, he encounters accidents—twice. By the end of episode 8, Dong-jin resolves to test all his hypotheses and break the rules to see if his statistics can defy the phenomenon. However, Dong-jin completely disappears after he reveals his identity to Mi-jeong and speaks to her for over 10 minutes. Nobody knows if he is dead or alive.

The Witch episode 7: Dong-jin risks his life and gets closer to Mi-jeong to test his theories about her curse

Dong-jin's investigation takes him to their shared high school, where he learns that Mi-jeong was often ostracized due to inexplicable incidents that affected those around her. Former classmates share stories of accidents and misfortunes that befell boys who showed interest in Mi-jeong, reinforcing the unfair "witch" label assigned to her.

These discoveries deepen Dong-jin's empathy for Mi-jeong as he realizes the extent of her isolation and the burden of undeserved blame she has endured. Alongside Dong-jin's quest, Mi-jeong grapples with her own struggles. Haunted by memories and the weight of her reputation, she thinks about leaving the city to escape the stigma. However, she recalls a heartfelt conversation with her father, who has always supported her and urged her to confront her fears and truly live.

Meanwhile, in The Witch episode 7, Dong-jin takes a part-time job as a delivery man at the convenience store from where Mi-jeong orders her weekly groceries. After months of intensive investigation, Dong-jin has developed five hypotheses:

Being within or less than 10 meters of Mi-jeong could be dangerous Being near her for over 10 minutes could be dangerous If she knows your name, it could be dangerous Confessing your love to her could be dangerous Breaking all the above rules could lead to death

Consequently, he began delivering groceries to her address every Tuesday and timed his interactions with her. Dong-jin ensures he never exceeds the 10-minute mark. However, after several weeks of interactions, one day Dong-jin gets into an accident when a small billboard falls on him, injuring his arm and bruising his body.

Dong-jin starts to wonder if other factors outside his hypotheses caused his accidents. He concludes that having more than 10 exchanges with Mi-jeong in one meeting might lead to accidents.

Expand Tweet

After recovering from his injury, he arrives to deliver her groceries and counts the number of conversational exchanges they have at that moment. This time, it exceeds 10, and Dong-jin has a bike accident right after leaving her place. In The Witch episode 7, he breaks his right leg and is hospitalized.

After several weeks of recovery, Dong-jin is discharged from the hospital and decides to follow Mi-jeong to the bus stop. He gets on the same bus as her and takes the last seat to maintain a 10-meter distance. However, the distance shortens as she leaves her seat for an older woman and walks toward the back of the bus where Dong-jin is.

Suddenly, the bus gets stuck in traffic on the bridge above the Han River. It starts to rain with severe thunderstorms. Dong-jin checks his watch and realizes that the 10-minute mark has passed, and he panics, believing that since the rules have been broken, he may die.

So, he jumps out of the bus window and climbs on top of the railing of the bridge. He looks back at Mi-jeong, who has now seen his face and recognizes him. Mi-jeong calls his name out loud, making Dong-jin realize that three of the five rules have been broken at that moment.

The Witch episode 7 ends with Dong-jin jumping into the river to see if he gets struck by lightning or dies underwater.

The Witch episode 8: Dong-jin disappears after learning that Mi-jeong's love can break her witch curse

The Witch episode 8 begins with Dong-ji leaping from the bridge, screaming at the sky, and daring death to follow him as he breaks three of the five rules concerning Mi-jeong. However, he is swiftly rescued by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, he calls Producer Eun-hui, Mi-jeong's friend and only support in the city. He asks her to meet with Mi-jeong and find out if she ever loved any man and whether that man faced similar consequences due to her rumored curse. Through Eun-hui's conversation with Mi-jeong, Dong-jin discovers that the only man exempt from Mi-jeong's curse is Im Ik-jong.

In The Witch episode 8, over a decade ago, Mi-jeong placed a curse on Im Ik-jong from her village. Even though Im Ik-jong confessed his feelings for Mi-jeong, he never experienced any accidents or fatal injuries from talking to or being near her. Dong-jin's heart breaks as he realizes that the girl he has loved for a decade and has been trying to free from her curse will never love him.

Expand Tweet

Dong-jin becomes depressed as he realizes that the only way to break Mi-jeong's curse is if she loves the person. Dong-jin and Mi-jeong have never spoken to each other despite being in the same class and living in the same village. So, it seems impossible for her to fall in love with him. Furthermore, due to her curse, he cannot even go near her without risking his life.

After several days, Dong-jin decides to finally confront Mi-jeong. Before doing so, he leaves clues in his apartment for his best friend, Jung-hyuk, to piece together if Dong-jin dies. He even leaves her phone behind after sending one last text to Jung-hyuk and Eun-hui.

In The Witch episode 8, Dong-jin visits Mi-jeong's house and reveals that he was the delivery boy who has been bringing her groceries for months. He exceeds the 10-exchange conversation limit and tells Mi-jeong to live as if she is not cursed.

He assures her that he has figured out the reason behind the deaths of all the men who previously confessed to her and met with fatal accidents. The Witch episode 8 ends with Dong-jin leaving with a suitcase, disappearing without a trace as if he never existed.

The Witch episodes 9 and 10 will be released on Viki and Viu on March 15 and 16, 2025.

