The Witch episodes 5 and 6 recap: Dong-jin hunts down every man who faced an accident due to Mi-jeong's curse

In recent episodes of the mystery-romance K-drama The Witch, the story further delves into the mysterious happenings surrounding Park Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui) and the seemingly unrelenting quest of Lee Dong-jin (Park Jin-young) to crack the so-called "witch's curse" that ruined Mi-jeong's life.

Episodes 5 and 6 released on March 1 and 2, 2025, show Dong-jin hunting down every single man who had romantic feelings towards Mi-jeong in the past and faced some accidents later. He travels to his hometown, Midong, and then interviews all those guys from elementary school, middle school, and even high school to learn more about the alleged curse.

In episode 6, Dong-jin finally decides to meet Mi-jeong in person and test his hypothesis on whether she is really cursed.

The Witch episode 5: Unveiling the pattern of misfortune that befalls Mi-jeong's suitors

In The Witch episode 5, titled The Law of Death, the heartbreaking exposé into grief-stricken incidents ruining Mi-jeong's life. Dong-jin seeks to find the invisible patterns for the accidents befalling men who take a fancy to Mi-jeong.

His hypotheses indicate that these accidents are not exceptions but rather exist in an actual sequence, meaning that a plausible cause lies behind the notion of witchcraft itself.

This particular episode also deals with Mi-jeong's internal battles. Ridden with guilt and ostracized by society, she is beset with the belief that she is the facilitator of the many tragedies around her. Hence, she develops a defense mechanism where she prioritizes others over her well-being.

The portrayal of Mi-jeong's torment provides insight into the anguish she faces being dubbed a "witch" and the heavy stigma of such an association. Meanwhile, The Witch episode 5 takes a new turn. After a two-month-long intensive investigation, Dong-jin derives a few hypotheses about Mi-jeong. He concludes as follows:

Being within a 10m radius of Mi-jeong is dangerous.

Confessing one's romantic feelings to her could lead to potential accidents.

If she knows the person's name and has been close to him, then it leads to their untimely death.

The Witch episode 6: Testing the boundaries of fate

In The Witch episode 6, Dong-jin's determination to debunk the myth surrounding Mi-jeong's curse propels him to take unprecedented risks. He decides to subject himself to the perceived curse, aiming to prove that the accidents are not linked to Mi-jeong's presence. He personally meets Mi-jeong and tries to befriend her and test if he faces any accidents.

This bold move underscores his commitment to liberate Mi-jeong from her metaphorical chains and challenges the community's deep-seated superstitions.

The Witch episode 6, also sheds light on the community's role in perpetuating Mi-jeong's isolation. Their collective fear and prejudice have contributed significantly to her alienation.

Dong-jin's actions serve as a catalyst, prompting some townspeople, such as his high school friends, to question their long-held beliefs and attitudes towards Mi-jeong. This shift signifies a potential change in the community's dynamics and their willingness to confront irrational fears.

Park Jin-young's portrayal as Lee Dong-jin has shown massive character development in the six episodes so far. He went from being an onlooker of Mi-jeong's misery to a challenger of norms.

Roh Jeong-eui's portrayal of Park Mi-jeong beautifully balances vulnerability and strength as she fights inner and outer demons, while their chemistry pulls the narrative together and ups the mystery level.

As The Witch progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate how Dong-jin's investigation will unfold and whether it will successfully exonerate Mi-jeong. The drama's ability to intertwine mystery with emotional depth keeps the audience invested in the characters' journeys.

Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on March 8 and 9, 2025, respectively.

