"This talk show is going down in history" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope recalls his first shower experience amidst other recruits at military base

On March 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope appeared on the YouTube talk show Fairy Jaehyung, where he candidly recounted his initial experiences during mandatory military service. One anecdote that stood out was his first communal shower with fellow recruits.

During his conversation with host Jung Jae-hyung, j-hope delved into the nuances of adapting to military routines. He humorously described the moment he realized he would be sharing shower facilities with other soldiers. Accustomed to the privacy afforded by his celebrity status, this communal aspect of military life was a new challenge.

He lightheartedly remarked,

“We all do it the same way, and for me, that was the most embarrassing. As soon as I entered, I immediately thought, ‘How am I supposed to shower here?’ That thought struck me right away! and I just decided to be bold about it. I said, 'Oh, you’re all going to get a look at a celebrity’s body today, huh?'”

The BTS rapper explained how he made up his mind to remain confident and not let the other recruits see his nervousness. So he made more jokes to lighten the situation.

“So that's why I ended up completely exposed. To avoid feeling embarrassed. I didn't worry about it at all, I just decided I should be confident instead. Thinking, 'I have to carry myself confidently.' Saying, 'This is a celebrity's body.' It’s been a while since I’ve referred to myself as a celebrity. I don’t usually use that.”

The BTS ARMY, the group's fanbase, quickly took to social media platforms to express their admiration for the BTS idol's down-to-earth nature. One fan wrote on X that this interview would go down "in the history as one of the best ones."

"This talk show is going down in history as one of the best ones BTS has done so far. I loved the free flow of conversation, covering all aspects of Hobi & BTS's career. Thank you Jaehyun nim for your advice. Hope to see you host BTS too once they are back."

Fans hilariously noted the instance of j-hope's first military shower and lauded his humor.

"So how did hobi manage to take a shower with others in the military? To avoid embarrassment, he said, "hey, you're all gonna get a look at a celeb's body, huh?" and boldly took off all of his clothes!" a fan noted.

"He’s so funny," another fan wrote.

"After all he daid before ""Naked vibe is best vibe"" ToT," another fan remarked.

Others expressed their gratitude to the show host for keeping the entire interview respectful and asking in-depth questions about j-hope's music and ideologies.

"I genuinely enjoyed this talk show so much! What a great & entertaining host who knows how to hold the interview while making it comfortable n lighthearted as well. Your dishes look delish as well, Thank You for this," a fan wrote.

"This filled the vacuum I've felt since the last Suchwita episode. Thank you for creating an atmosphere that allowed J-hope to speak in a comfortable and unguarded manner. It was a conversation; I wish more interviews were like this," another fan wrote.

"One thing I get from this show is how open-minded Hobi is as a person. He welcomed challenges, unfamiliarity with a hopeful eagerness to learn. His mindset of ‘this is a valuable experience’ is so inspirational, it allows him to stay humble and do his best in every situation," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope transitioning from military service to the global stage with his solo world tour

Following his discharge in October 2024, j-hope wasted no time reconnecting with his passion for music and performance. He announced his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, marking a significant milestone in his solo career.

The tour commenced with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The tour encompasses a diverse range of cities across North America and Asia.

Below is a comprehensive list of the dates and venues:

March 13-14, 2025: Barclays Center, New York, NY, USA (FINISHED)

Barclays Center, New York, NY, USA March 17-18, 2025: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL, USA (FINISHED)

Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL, USA March 22-23, 2025: Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico (FINISHED)

Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico March 26-27, 2025: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX, USA (FINISHED)

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX, USA March 31-April 1, 2025: Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA, USA

Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA, USA April 4 & 6, 2025: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA April 12-13, 2025: SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Philippines

SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Philippines April 19-20, 2025: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan April 26-27, 2025: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore May 3-4, 2025: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia May 10-11, 2025: Impact Arena, Pak Kret, Thailand

Impact Arena, Pak Kret, Thailand May 17-18, 2025: Galaxy Arena, Macau

Galaxy Arena, Macau May 24-25, 2025: NTSU Arena, Taoyuan, Taiwan

NTSU Arena, Taoyuan, Taiwan May 31-June 1, 2025: Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

j-hope's Hope on the Stage world tour is particularly noteworthy as he became the first BTS member and the first Korean/K-pop solo act to headline solo stadium shows, including performances at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.

In tandem with his tour, j-hope released singles Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel, and Mona Lisa in March 2025.

