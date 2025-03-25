j-hope shares his song recommendation playlist on Weverse magazine featuring BLACKPINK Lisa, Miguel, Kendrick Lamar and more

On March 25, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared a song recommendation playlist via Weverse Magazine. The playlist included j-hope's latest singles alongside tracks from notable artists such as Miguel, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

The playlist, titled Time to Fall into Sweet Dreams, is described in Weverse Magazine as follows:

"As j-hope sings about love, he invites his listeners to a free and easy “Sweet Dreamland.” The way he serenades in that soft, relaxed voice of his showcases yet another part of his musical range. Give j-hope’s recommendations a listen and they’ll whisk you off on a cloud as you drift off into a place between reality and dream."

j-hope also added personal comments to a few of the recommended tracks. The first song on the playlist is his single Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). He states that he has to recommend his latest release and hopes that everyone was paying attention to it. He wrote:

"I just have to recommend my new song! You’ve all been listening to it, right?"

The next song on the list is his latest single, Mona Lisa, released on March 21. He states that the song is intended to be paired with his other single, Sweet Dreams, and hopes that listeners will enjoy it. The third song is Luther by Kendrick Lamar & SZA, which j-hope feels is therapeutic to listen to.

The fourth track the BTS rapper recommends is Used (feat. Don Toliver) by SZA, which he states "checks all his boxes!"

"Two artists I love coming together. This song checks all my boxes!"

He also included a song that he danced to when he was young, All I Want Is You (feat. J. Cole) by Miguel. Additionally, he added his latest collaboration with Don Tolliver, featuring Pharrell Williams, LV Bag, on the list. j-hope wrote:

"I had so much fun working on this song with Don Toliver, Speedy, and Pharrell Williams, so you just know I’m going to recommend it!"

Other songs on the playlist include:

Lil Wayne - How To Love

Rihanna - Diamonds

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

John Mayer - Slow Dancing In A Burning Room

Gracie Abrams - Alright

Pharrell Williams - Freedom

LISA - New Woman (Feat. ROSALÍA)

j-hope - NEURON (with Gaeko, yoonmirae)

CODE KUNST - CIRCLE (feat. Crush)

More about BTS' j-hope's latest single Mona Lisa

The More singer's latest digital single, Mona Lisa, was released on March 21, 2025, just two weeks after his other single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). BIGHIT Music provided further details about the track on Weverse, stating that Mona Lisa is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating individual.

The track takes inspiration from the timeless allure of Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting, the Mona Lisa. With the song, the BTS member hopes to convey that true beauty does not reside in physical appearance but rather in the unique qualities that make a person special.

Fans got a glimpse of the song during the singer's solo concert, Hope on the Stage, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he performed his latest single. He shared the inspiration for the song with the audience and said:

"This song is my way of expressing love. Simply put, Army (BTS fan name) is my masterpiece," as reported by The Korean Herald on June 15, 2025

In other news, the Sweet Dreams singer is set to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival on July 12 & 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

