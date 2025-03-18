"BTS are really the best seniors"— Fans react to j-hope's Sweet Dreams dance challenge behind the scene moments with Jin, TWICE, TXT's Yeonjun & more

On March 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope released the behind-the-scenes of his Sweet Dreams dance challenge. He did the challenge with Jin, TXT's Yeonjun, ATEEZ's San, TWICE's Nayeon & Momo, ENHYPEN's Niki, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, SHINee's Taemin, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi & Woozi, and aespa's Karina.

On March 7, 2025, j-hope released his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring R&B artist Miguel. j-hope initiated a dance challenge to promote the track, featuring several prominent K-pop idols.

The recent behind-the-scene video was released on BTS' official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The video displayed the camaraderie between j-hope and fellow K-pop idols. It also showed how each of the idols added their suggestion to make their respective video unique.

For instance, fans noted how TWICE's Nayeon suggested switching their group hand signs at the end of their challenge.

Furthermore, ATEEZ's San expressed that he would like to be hugged by j-hope at the end of his clip. Clips of Karina forgetting the choreography and hilariously panicking went viral online as well. j-hope's hilarious reaction to LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and him accidentally wearing similar colored clothes also went viral online.

Fans expressed how they found all the interactions endearing and funny. The BTS fans praised San, Karina, Nayeon, Niki, Momo, Yunjin, Hoshi, Woozi, and Yeonjun for their skills and humble behavior. The K-pop community noted how j-hope ensured to make all the idols feel comfortable while doing the dance challenge and willingly agreed to all their suggestion.

One fan wrote on X:

"Hobi and yeonjun meeting for the challenge! TXT and bts relationship is the cutest. honestly I loved how hobi was so considerate and made his juniors shine sm. The interactions with everyone. BTS are really the best seniors in what i have seen."

The series of challenge collaborations sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. They underscored how much the video highlighted the mutual respect and camaraderie among K-pop idols.

"Nayeon was the one who suggested for them to do BTS signature greeting as end pose and Momo suggested Hobi doing Twice signature greeting as end pose!" a fan wrote.

"Everybody is like "uff the steps were so tricky" and to Seokjin he's saying "it's easy right" JUST HOW INSANELY HARD ARE BTS CHOREOGRAPHIES?" another fan said.

"Karina made a mistake during their filming of Sweet Dreams dance challenge and Hobi reassured her “You can do as many takes you need”," another fan added.

Several fans highlighted how the BTS rapper took care of TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Niki, and ATEEZ's San as his juniors and praised their dancing skills.

"HOBI AND NI-KI'S BEHIND OF SWEET DREAMS CHALLENGE. THE HUG AND HOBI'S PRAISES FOR NI-KI BECAUSE HE KNOWS HOW FAST LEARNER AND GOOD DANCER HE IS! AND NI-KI PRAISING HOBI'S SONG TOO," a fan wrote.

"Hobi pawing at yeonjun like an entire cat. that’s his son … that’s his Pride and Joy," another fan joked.

"The way San love hugs and now he got hugged by Hobi. They are so cute," another fan wrote.

More about BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams release

BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams features the Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel (real name Miguel Jontel Pimentel). Miguel is known for his album Kaleidoscope Dream (2012).

Sweet Dreams represents a fusion of the BTS rapper's dynamic style with Miguel's baritones, meshed with R&B and pop elements. The collaboration was first hinted at during the BTS rapper's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul, where he performed the track live ahead of its official release.

Upon its release, the song opened at No. 1 on Japan's Oricon Daily Digital Singles Chart. This is the first song by a K-pop soloist in 2025 to achieve this feat and the first for the BTS rapper as well.

Sweet Dreams also dominated iTunes Top Songs charts in 79 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In other news, BTS' j-hope is on his debut solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. He performed at Illinois' Allstate Arena in Chicago for two days on March 17 and 18, 2025. The Grammy-nominated rapper is headed to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, Texas, where he will perform on March 26 and 27, 2025.

