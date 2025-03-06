“What if there is a girl on MV?"— Fan theories take over the internet as BTS' j-hope drops 'Sweet dreams ft. Miguel' MV preview

On March 5, 2025, BTS's j-hope unveiled a 29-second teaser for his upcoming single Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. The brief preview, characterized by unique visuals, ignited a flurry of fan theories and speculations across the internet.

The teaser starts with j-hope slightly turning in bed as gentle guitar music plays. Many have pointed out the presence of two sets of drink glasses and two pairs of outerwear, suggesting a possible involvement of a second person in the narrative. Additionally, some have observed a ring on j-hope's ring finger, fueling speculations about a romantic storyline in the music video.

Sweet Dreams is supposed to be an R&B pop song about wanting to love and be loved. It comes out on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST. Before that, j-hope performed the song for the first time at his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul.

These subtle elements have led to widespread theories that the video could possibly feature a female love interest, aligning with the song's themes of love and longing. One fan wrote:

"Also a ring on his ring finger. What if there is a girl on MV? Jung Hoseok"

The teaser's cryptic nature only heightened anticipation among fans for the full music video.

"Well, though the ring is in the 4th finger, it’s his right hand .. so they aren’t married yet," a fan wrote.

"As the sun touches his face, Hobi is waking up in the flying house. With all those clues that he is with someone...uhhm are we getting a one-of-a-kind love story here just like in Up movie? We know he always surprises us with something else but gosh this MV teasers are already giving me the feels and the giggles and the butterflies!! What is he doing to us???" another fan wrote.

"I’m wondering if this is what he dreams of so he’s made a song about it," another fan said.

Some fans speculated that the Sweet Dreams concept poster was seemingly an ode to Pixar's animated film, UP, and the "house shaking" in the preview clip could be another easter egg.

"He's actually in tearoom at work, fallen asleep and is dreaming? Hence the break time sign??" a fan noted.

"And the house is shaking so I guess this is where it lifts off and flies away," another fan remarked.

"So many questions already!!!! 2 iced coffee? 2 coats? Also, what’s with the “smile, you’re on camera” sign? And then of course we have our sweet lover boy," another fan said.

BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams pop-up event and HOPE ON THE STAGE tour details

BTS' j-hope is throwing a Sweet Dreams Flowers pop-up party in New York City on March 8 and 9, 2025. It will be held from 10 AM to 5 PM at Genesis House, 40A 10th Avenue, New York. It's to celebrate his new single, Sweet Dreams ft. Miguel. At the event, the visitors can also take away complimentary flower bouquets, reportedly personalised by j-hope.

The single and the pop-up event come amidst his ongoing solo world tour. j-hope's first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, started on February 28 and will continue till June 1, 2025.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour has 31 shows in different cities. It all started with three nights in Seoul at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. After Seoul, j-hope is headed for North America, starting with two nights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14.

j-hope is also playing in cities like Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. In L.A., he's going to be the first K-pop soloist to headline a solo stadium show at BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

After North America, j-hope will be performing in Asia, with shows in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and ending with two shows at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

Here is the list of dates and cities:

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

Tickets for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour are available on Ticketmaster, LIVE Nation, and other verified regional ticketing sites. Fans are recommended to check BigHit Music's website for more details.

