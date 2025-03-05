"He must have sent it as well" — Fans react to j-hope liking a TikTok video made on BTS bodyguard Mr. Lee from HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert

On March 5, 2025, fans noticed that j-hope liked a TikTok fan-edit video of BTS' bodyguard, Mr. Lee. The head of the K-pop group's security was seen smiling as a BTS fan received a marriage proposal in front of j-hope.

Ad

On March 2, 2025, during the send-off segment of j-hope's solo concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome, a male attendee proposed to his partner (a BTS ARMY member) in front of the idol. J-hope was pleasantly surprised to witness a fan suddenly getting proposed to and immediately celebrated the moment by cheering for the couple.

During the proposal, Mr. Lee, BTS's longtime bodyguard, smiled brightly. Attendees captured the candid moment on camera, and it quickly spread across the Internet. Fans were delighted to see the softer side of Mr. Lee, who has always displayed a stoic demeanor. One fan wrote on X that j-hope must have also shared the TikTok clip with Mr. Lee—

Ad

Trending

"He must have sent it as well"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ARMY community was quick to express their excitement over j-hope's interaction with the TikTok video, suggesting that he must have shared the video in BTS' group chat as well.

"Hobi must have showed this video to Mr.lee and laughed," a fan wrote.

"Lmao they know Mr Lee has his own fandom too," another fan wrote.

"He must have sent it to grp chat," another fan added.

Ad

Others pointed out that BTS now knows how much their fans "like their bodyguard too."

"I know he rolled out on floor laughing," a fan reacted.

"This is the first time I ever saw Mr Lee smiling while he was on duty (other than the Jin's discharge time, ofc). And it suits him," another fan noted.

"Lmaoo hobi seeing that armys like their bodyguard too," another fan said.

Ad

BTS' j-hope HOPE ON THE STAGE dates, venue, and setlist

Ad

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour features 31 shows across Asia and North America. After a three-night performance from February 28 to March 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, j-hope kicked off his solo concerts in his home country.

The tour will also include other major cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka. Notably, j-hope will be the first BTS member and the first K-pop soloist to headline the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6, 2025.

Ad

Here are the dates of j-hope's upcoming shows from his world tour:

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

Ad

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

Ad

Meanwhile, his concert setlist featured 26 tracks, including hits like Arson, MORE, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hangsang, and more.

Here's the list of all the 26 tracks on which the BTS idol performed:

What if...

Pandora's Box

Arson

STOP

MORE

Hope On the Street (solo version)

Lock/unlock

I don't know

I wonder...

Trivia: Just Dance

Sweet Dreams (new so)

1 Verse

Base Line

HANGSANG

Airplane

Airplane Pt. 2

MIC Drop

Silver Spoon

Dis-ease

Outro: Ego

Daydream

Chicken Noodle Soup

Hope World

Future

= (Equal Sign)

NEURON

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour signals his return to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback