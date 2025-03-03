"He hasn’t changed a bit" — Fans hilariously react to BTS j-hope’s grocery shopping in 'I Live Alone' as “What size? Half size?” becomes a meme

BTS' j-hope appeared on MBC's popular reality program I Live Alone, which offered fans a glimpse into his life in his Los Angeles mansion. The episode, broadcast on February 28, 2025, showed the idol managing domestic chores alongside market shopping activities.

Meanwhile, j-hope's attempt to buy pork belly at a Los Angeles butcher shop triggered a global wave of online memes and affectionate fan responses.

He set out to buy pork belly but was surprised when the shopkeeper presented an enormous meat slab far bigger than typical Korean sizes. The unexpected portion size prompted j-hope to initiate communication with the butcher. He asked,

"What size? Half size? What size?"

His earnest effort to bridge the language gap, coupled with the unexpected situation, resulted in a humorous and relatable moment that resonated with viewers. Many took to social media platforms to share their amusement over j-hope's pork belly encounter and his down-to-earth demeanor. One fan wrote on X:

"I love him he’s so cute !!! He hasn’t changed a bit"

Fans reacted to the amusing clip on X:

"Pls his english is so good," a fan wrote.

"Brought him the entire pig," another fan wrote.

"hobi on ig story: "EEL, WHAT SIZE HALF SIZE?" His "WHAT SIZE, HALF SIZE" from I LIVE ALONE became a meme after it was aired and he is playing with it. BTW, eel is known for stamina food. I think he's managing his physical condition for the concert," another fan shared.

More similar reactions:

"I've been laughing for far longer than I should at this," a fan reacted.

"NOT HOBI LOOKING AT "WHAT SIZE HOPE SIZE" AT HIS CONCERT," another fan noted.

"YEAAAAAAH HAHAHAH "WHAT SIZE? HALF SIZE?"," another fan commented.

BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour dates and venues

After finishing his obligatory military service in October 2024, j-hope began dedicated preparations for his individual projects. Before joining the military, he launched his first studio album, Jack in the Box, in July 2022, and then released the EP, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, in March 2024.

j-hope's first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, will stop in 31 cities across the world. The tour began with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

After wrapping up his concerts in Seoul, j-hope is headed to the United States, followed by Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and more. Here is the concert date list:

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, Allstate Arena

March 22, 2025 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 5 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

BTS' j-hope will have a two-night performance at Los Angeles BMO Stadium on April 5 and 6, 2025. This will make him the first Korean and Asian act to headline a solo stadium show in history.

