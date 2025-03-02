"I just know there is a biceps war going on" — Fans hilariously react as j-hope reveals all BTS members send shirtless pictures in their group chat

On March 2, 2025, BTS' j-hope made headlines after revealing that all his bandmates send shirtless pictures in their group chat. The detail was revealed in MBC's I Live Alone variety show preview clip, which featured j-hope spending a casual day at his Los Angeles mansion.

The Arson rapper-songwriter was seen working out with a barbell at his home gym when one of the panelists from I Live Alone asked if all BTS members enjoy exercising. In response, j-hope stated that all of his fellow members have been religiously working out lately.

j-hope added:

"Yes, they are really into it now. Sometimes they send me shirtless photos on a group chat, and it's shocking to me."

Social media platforms were soon flooded with hilarious commentary, envisioning the members' playful exchanges in the group chat. One fan wrote on X:

"Hoseok confirming bangtan members send shirtless pictures in the group chat, I just know there is a biceps war going on."

The BTS ARMY highlighted the certainty of Taehyung sending several pictures of himself in the group chat. The comment was likely made since he gained muscles after going to the military and currently weighing 82kg.

"They're having a field day with taehyung, I know he's sending them guns every time," a fan wrote.

"Our only possible hope to get a sneak peak of their convo is when JK or Tete accidentally clicked to show us or if RM forgot his phone somewhere in the park while reading his book (hope it would never happens)," another fan wrote.

"BTS NEXT ALBUM WILL BE BIG BOYS ,MUSCLE MONSTERS, DADDY'S VS PRINCESS, GIANT GUYS ,HULK RETURNS," another fan joked.

Many fans expressed amusement at the thought of the members, specifically Taehyung and Jungkook, engaging in lighthearted banter about who has the best body.

"There’s a clip of th [Taehyung] saying they should all see who can get biggest by 2025 so honestly not surprised," a fan shared.

"And I just can confirm there is a war going on between jk and v…," another fan added.

"They're definitely beefing with each other to see who has gotten bigger lmao," another fan wrote.

BTS j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE: Tour dates and venues

j-hope set out on his first solo world tour, titled HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour commenced on February 28, 2025, in Seoul's KSPO Dome, South Korea.

After a three-day stint in Seoul till March 2, 2025, the tour would head to North America. It will make a lap for 31 days around 15 cities like Brooklyn, Oakland, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

This would also be the first time in history that a Korean/K-pop solo artist would headline Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.

Here is the list of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE itinerary:

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 22, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico, Palacio de los Deportes

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

Tickets for j-hope's tour are available on Ticketmaster, LIVE Nation, and Vivid Seats. Fans can also check the link on BTS' official Instagram account regarding the show dates and available tickets for j-hope's concerts.

