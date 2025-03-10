"He's so respectful" — Fans react to BTS' Jin revealing his way of supporting j-hope's ongoing tour is by not releasing his own content

On March 9, 2025, during his Weverse livestream, BTS' Jin shared his unique approach to supporting fellow bandmate j-hope's ongoing HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The Grammy-nominated singer revealed that he chose to refrain from releasing his own content during this period, aiming to keep the spotlight on j-hope's solo endeavors.

He said:

"Hobi has been doing a lot of activities, like concerts and shows and challenges and I thought it would be good manners to watch him happily from the back, maybe not manners, but I thought that would be good so I've been quietly doing my own thing, working and playing games," (as translated by X user, @ryuminating).

The BTS fandom, ARMY, took to social media platforms and lauded the Running Wild singer-songwriter's unwavering support for bandmate j-hope. One fan wrote on X:

"He said the same about jm's album, he's so respectful."

Fans shared their thoughts on X on the Running Wild singer's decision.

"Hope he gets the same amount of respect from the others as well…." a fan wrote.

"Such a good friend. I'm also grateful for this explanation for his quietness," another fan wrote.

"Such good manners as always...a very good example to be followed. Respect is the word!" another fan said.

Similar reactions from fans flooded the social media platform.

"Jin has us so used to him that when he disappears for a few weeks we miss him too much but he always has a reason and this time it was because of Hobi... you are so perfect and unique my Jin we love you," a fan remarked.

"He is truly admirable. Always respectful,supportive, & never interfering when it's someone else's time. I sincerely hope he receives the same respect and encouragement in return," another fan stated.

"Jin is so thoughtful of the other members promoting their shows or releases,that he put aside his own interests. Wish everyone does that for him," another fan commented.

Jin's grand return from military with BTS' 11th anniversary, 2024 Paris Olympic moment, and more

Shortly after his discharge, Jin made his public return by hosting a fan event at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, commemorating BTS' 11th anniversary on June 13, 2024. The event took place a day after his military discharge.

On July 15, 2024, the Falling singer-songwriter served as a torchbearer for the South Korean delegation at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He became the first Korean artist to become an honorable torchbearer of the Olympic traditions.

Expanding his horizons in the digital space, the BTS idol launched his own web variety show titled Run Jin on August 13, 2024. It is a spin-off of the popular Run BTS series. The singer's solo show features him engaging in various activities alongside special guests. The show airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST on BANGTANTV on YouTube.

In July 2024, the singer became the first-ever global brand ambassador for the French jewelry and watch brand FRED. The following month, he was appointed as a global ambassador for the luxury fashion house Gucci.

In September 2024, the BTS singer broke new ground as the first male global ambassador for the South Korean skincare brand Laneige, leading their Cream Skin campaign.

In October 2024, Jin was named the global ambassador for Alo Yoga, an activewear brand. The partnership was highlighted by a campaign that launched in January 2025, preceding the opening of Alo Yoga's first flagship store in South Korea in April 2025.

In November 2024, Jin released his first solo mini-album, HAPPY, with six tracks. The title track, Running Wild, topped the iTunes European and the iTunes Worldwide charts in 70 countries.

In other news, j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour started on February 28, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Its upcoming shows will be held at the Barclays Center in New York on March 13 and 14, 2025.

