"Our angel maknae" — Fans laud Stray Kids' I.N for his 100 Million KRW donation to Samsung Seoul Hospital on occasion of his 24th birthday

On February 8, 2025, Stray Kids' vocalist I.N, born Yang Jeong-in, marked his 24th birthday by donating 100 million Korean Won (approximately $68,670) to Samsung Medical Center.

Sports Kyunghyang reported on February 10 that I.N expressed his motivations behind the donation, stating,

“I participated in the donation with the hope that children with cancer who are going through the cold season will recover their health and grow up with their dreams. I am grateful and happy to be able to share the great love I received from my fans with the children on my birthday.”

Trending

This gesture is not an isolated event in I.N.'s career. In June 2024, he became the youngest member to join the Green Noble Club, a distinguished group of donors recognized by ChildFund Korea for contributions exceeding 100 million KRW (around $68,915.14).

Notably, I.N's fellow Stray Kids member, Hyunjin, donated 100 million KRW to the Snail of Love organization, which supports individuals with hearing impairments, on his 24th birthday in April 2024. In February 2023, Hyunjin and Changbin donated 100 million KRW each to aid victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Fans worldwide lauded I.N's decision to donate this year, using social media platforms to express their admiration. Messages celebrating his selflessness and highlighting his positive influence as a public figure have proliferated across various channels.

"Our angel maknae," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fans lauded I.N for his gesture to commemorate his 24th birthday with a righteous cause:

"What a sweet gesture from him, deserves more love and appreciation," one fan wrote.

"He's truly an angel. I am always so proud to follow not only incredible artists, but people who give their all to help others and make this world better. So proud to have started to be a stay, you are truly a role model for us," another fan wrote.

"May the love you give be returned tenfold," another fan added.

Others expressed their delight over the Stray Kids idol's kindness:

"Bless your heart and soul," a fan remarked.

"That's a kind way to celebrate your birthday. Thanks for the donation," another fan said.

"I.N is indeed an angel! Such a good grace from him," another fan wrote.

Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour 2025: Dates and venues

Expand Tweet

The dominATE World Tour is scheduled to commence in early 2025, with Stray Kids performing across North America, Europe, and Asia. Below is a comprehensive list of the announced tour dates and venues:

MAY 2025

May 10: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 11: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 17: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 18: Japan, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA

May 24: Seattle, T-Mobile Park

May 28: San Francisco, Oracle Park

May 31: Los Angeles, Sofi Stadium

JUNE 2025

June 6: Arlington, Globe Life Field

June 7: Arlington, Globe Life Field (NEW)

June 10: Atlanta, Truist Park

June 14: Orlando, Camping World Stadium

June 18: New York, Citi Field

June 23: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

June 26: Chicago, Wrigley Field

June 29: Toronto, Rogers Stadium

JULY 2025

July 11: Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15: Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

July 18: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 19: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22: Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 23: Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano (NEW)

July 26: Paris, Stade de France

July 27: Paris, Stade de France

July 30: Rome, Stadio Olimpico (NEW)

Tickets for the Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour are available through various platforms, including Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Pre-sale opportunities may be offered to fans registered on these platforms or through specific credit card promotions.

General ticket sales typically commence shortly after pre-sales conclude. Given the high demand for Stray Kids' performances, it is recommended to secure tickets promptly upon release.

In 2024, Stray Kids delivered standout performances at several prestigious music festivals. On July 12, 2024, Stray Kids headlined the I-Days Milano festival in Italy, captivating an audience of approximately 70,000 fans. They shared the stage with labelmates NMIXX and Italian band BNKR44, delivering a dynamic setlist that showcased their versatility and energy.

The group headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2, 2024, performing from 8.30 pm to 10 pm local time. Tickets for the festival sold out rapidly, underscoring the group's immense popularity.

Stray Kids dropped their second Japanese EP, GIANT, on November 13, 2024. Their first Japanese EP was Social Path/Super Bowl, released in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback