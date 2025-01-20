“SKZ is family” — Fans react as Stray Kids’ Bang Chan describes the group dynamic as “more like love than friendship”

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR Korea's February 2025 issue, Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan delved into the bond he shares with his fellow members, likening their relationship to a familial love that transcends mere friendship. He said:

"Our relationship is more like love than friendship. If teamwork requires an effort to align, for us it's just genuine sincerity. That's why even mistakes happen we can understand each other and feel motivated to grow together. I think that's the most important thing. Sometimes I find myself wondering, ‘How can it be possible for us to be this way?’"

Bang Chan, who was recently appointed as Fendi's newest brand ambassador, expressed his honor in joining the Fendi family during its centennial celebration.

In Harper's BAZAAR Korea's latest interview, Bang Chan emphasized the unique dynamics within Stray Kids, stating that their connection goes beyond typical friendships. He described their bond as a deep-seated love, akin to that of a family, highlighting the unwavering support and understanding they offer each other.

This candid revelation resonated deeply with fans worldwide, igniting discussions across social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

"My heart. SKZ is family. 8 is fate."

Fans, collectively known as STAY, took to various platforms to express their admiration and support for Bang Chan's heartfelt confessions.

"It’s so precious to see an actual example of soulmateism happening like the planets and stars all really aligned for them to end up together. They love each other dearly it makes MY heart warm like how beautiful," one fan wrote.

"Even if I wasn’t a Stay, I’d still feel like SKZ’s bond is more than just friendship or work. they’re one of the few groups that click so naturally without forcing it," another fan wrote.

"I'm so convinced that these kids were born to be together as a team, quite literally eachothers soulmates," one other fan said.

Fans also noted the group members' genuine camaraderie and mutual respect for one another.

"The healthiest band friendship out there i love you for life my eight," a fan commented.

"Love… love is the key. Idc what anyone says, knowing Stray Kids’ foundation is based on love is the most profound thing in the world. Bang Chan has fostered an environment within skz that allows all the boys to freely speak on topics like love and affection," another fan said.

"They just sincerely love and care about each other, that's why and what I love about Stray Kids," one other fan added.

Stray Kids dominATE World Tour overview

Stray Kids is captivating global audiences with their expansive dominATE World Tour, which commenced on August 24, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

This tour, supporting their ninth Korean-language extended play, ATE, their second Japanese-language studio album, GIANT, and their first mixtape, HOP, marks a significant milestone in their career.

The dominATE World Tour is Stray Kids' most ambitious endeavor to date, encompassing performances across Asia, Australia, Latin America, North America, and Europe. Following the inaugural concert in Seoul, the group delivered electrifying performances in major Asian cities, including a two-night spectacle at the AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong on January 18 and 19, 2025.

The North American segment of the tour is slated to commence on May 24, 2025, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Prior to that, they have shows lined up in Chile (March 27-28), Brazil (April 1, 5,6), Peru (April 9), and Mexico(April 12-13).

This leg includes performances in prominent venues such as Oracle Park in San Francisco on May 28, 2025, and a landmark show at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, on June 18, 2025.

The tour is set to conclude on July 27, 2025, in Saint-Denis, France, marking the end of a remarkable journey that celebrates their artistic evolution and global resonance.

