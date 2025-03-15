"I'm so proud of you"- Fans cheer as j-hope becomes the first K-act to achieve multiple entries on the UK Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart

j-hope has set another milestone in his career. His latest single, Sweet Dreams, debuted at No. 10 on the UK Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart on March 15, 2025. According to the report of X page @TheePopCore this marks the first time a song by a Korean act has entered the Top 10 on the chart.

With this achievement, he also becomes the first Korean artist to secure multiple entries on the prestigious list. Released on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST, the track features Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel.

Fans celebrated the news, hailing him as a true hitmaker. They flooded social media with excitement over j-hope’s latest achievement, praising his artistry and impact. One fan wrote,

"I'm so proud of you"

"Yesss its JHOPE's time so proud of you hobaaa my hobaa is getting recognised yesss" said one netizen.

"j-hope's song 'Sweet Dreams' enters the UK Official Hip Hop & R&B Singles Chart at #10, marking the FIRST song by a K-Act to reach the Top 10 #jhope becomes the First K-Act to achieve multiple entries on the chart CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE J-HOPE PAVED THE WAY hobipower, Hobi, Jay" posted an X user.

"Wait what???? Forst song to enter the top 10?? OMG" read a comment on X.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the BTS member's latest milestone, with many expressing their pride and admiration. Messages of "Congratulations, j-hope!" filled timelines as supporters applauded his historic achievement. Many highlighted how well-deserved the success was, praising his dedication and artistry.

"Omg congratulations to history maker,the king, JHOPE" shared this fan.

"BTS members setting records in many music fields" commented a fan.

"Whoa this is crazy. Finally, he's achieving the status that he is worth. So happy for you Hobi!" posted this individual on X.

"Wowww! Love this for Hobi!" added this commenter on X.

j-hope drops Sweet Dreams with Miguel, kicks off world tour

BTS’s j-hope is back with Sweet Dreams, a digital single featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. This marks his first solo project since completing military service in October 2024 and his last album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, released the same year.

The song was first introduced during his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Seoul on February 28. While performing it for the first time, the rapper shared his inspiration, saying,

"Love is such a simple emotion in this world. I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how “Sweet Dreams” was born."

Described by BigHit Music as an R&B-pop track, the song was crafted with producer Johnny Goldstein and songwriters Sam Martin and Sean Douglas. Miguel also makes a special appearance in the music video.

Dominating the charts, Sweet Dreams secured the No. 1 position on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts. Within just 24 hours, j-hope set another record, becoming the first rapper this year to reach No. 1 on iTunes in 70 countries, with the count now at 79 and rising.

Beyond new music, the BTS member has officially returned to the stage. HOPE ON THE STAGE kicked off with a three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.

The tour will take him across North America, with stops at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He will then visit Southeast Asia, performing in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

The rapper is also set to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, later this March. Additionally, he has announced a new single, MONA LISA, set for release on March 21.

