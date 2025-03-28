"Man with a golden heart" - Fans laud BTS’ Jungkook as his 1B KRW donation reportedly stands as largest individual contribution to wildfire recovery

On March 28, 2025, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that BTS’ Jungkook has donated 1 billion KRW (approximately 750,000 USD) to aid wildfire recovery efforts in Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam. Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association confirmed the donation on March 28, highlighting its significant impact. His donation comes while the idol is serving his mandatory military service.

According to the organization, half of BTS' Jungkook’s contribution will go toward immediate relief, including emergency aid and supplies for those who lost their homes.

The remaining 500 million KRW will support initiatives focused on firefighter welfare, ensuring better awareness and treatment for those on the front lines of disasters.

As per OSEN, with the donation, expressing his hope for a swift recovery, BTS’ Jungkook stated:

"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is exhausted and having a hard time. I hope that those who are having a hard time due to these wildfires and everyone working hard to put them out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives."

BTS' youngest member's donation placed him among the top contributors to Hope Bridge, alongside major corporations such as Samsung (3B KRW), LG, SK, and Hyundai (2B KRW each).

The publication stated that his 1B KRW donation matches those made by Naver, Kakao, Lotte, and leading financial groups, making him the only individual to contribute at this level.

Fans praised BTS’ Jungkook's continued commitment to philanthropy. The act sparked admiration across social media, with fans praising his generosity and kindness. One fan of BTS’ Jungkook wrote:

"Man with a golden heart.. kindest human alive.."

"Jungkook is incredible... he gave 1 billion won to aid the victims and for relief efforts of the devastating wildfires in Korea. His heart is so big. He is like no other. I'm beyond honored to have the privilege of loving him. Thank you, Jungkook" commented one netizen.

"Even when some creatures tried stealing his stocks, he still generously donated this huge amount to the affected victims. No wonder he continues to shine the brightest amongst other idols. He's an angel" said an X user.

"Pure heart of gold. We've seen how he takes care of his spending, asking to take things home from set etc, but Jungkook's pockets are always open wide and big to help people Glad someone with such a big giving heart has so much to give" posted another fan on X.

"Jungkook donating just above half a million, the same as major conglomerates, wishing good well and quick recovery for both victims of the fire and the hardworking firefighters who tend to be forgotten in the midst of such disasters, wallah he's such a sweet and caring soul" read a comment on X.

BTS’ Jungkook's donation for wildfire recovery efforts has touched the hearts of many, with fans and netizens expressing admiration. His contribution has sparked discussions on social media, where many are highlighting his selfless nature and consistent support for those in need.

"One of knetz's comments on pann "Even if you are a billionaire, this is not an easy donation", totally agree with this comment, no matter how rich you are, if your heart is not sincere, it will be difficult to donate this much, Jungkook is really generous & generous. He always donates 1 billion" shared one fan on X.

"It is said that the more you give and the more generous you are with others, the more God will give back to you, enriching you not only financially but also in your heart. I love you Jeon Jungkook" commented one individual on X.

"Jeon Jungkook is and always will be an angel with a pure heart, pure intentions, always thinking on others and doing the best he can for them. I am so thankful we live in a world with him, he makes everything easier and better in this giant universe. Our golden angel!" wrote another fan of BTS’ Jungkook.

"I am so proud of him, I am speechless. Despite everything, even after what he goes through, he reaches out and gives more, loves more and heals more" added this person on X.

BTS’ Jungkook donates 1 billion KRW to wildfire relief as South Korea battles devastating fires; fellow celebrities join efforts

Hope Bridge Secretary General Shin Hoon expressed gratitude for BTS’ Jungkook’s generosity to OSEN, stating,

“We are grateful for the precious sharing of Jungkook with his neighbors. Hope Bridge will also do its best in on-site support activities so that his sincerity can be a great comfort to the victims.”

This isn’t the first time BTS’ Jungkook has extended his support to important causes, as per the outlet. In 2023, he donated one billion KRW to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, helping cover medical expenses for children from low-income families and supporting the hospital’s integrated care center project.

Meanwhile, Hope Bridge remains actively engaged in wildfire relief efforts, the outlet reported. The organization has distributed over 440,000 essential supplies, including shelter partitions, blankets, hygiene kits, bottled water, and food.

Additional support, such as laundry services and meal provisions, is also being extended to firefighters and emergency responders.

Founded in 1961, Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association is a dedicated disaster relief organization established through collaboration with media and social organizations, OSEN wrote.

Over the years, it has facilitated 1.6 trillion KRW in donations and distributed more than 60 million relief items, focusing on fundraising, community recovery, and assistance for vulnerable populations.

As pre reports, South Korea is grappling with severe wildfires in its southeastern regions, which have caused significant damage, displaced thousands, and resulted in multiple casualties.

Strong winds, dry weather, and dense pine forests have fueled the rapid spread of the fires, making containment efforts challenging. Authorities suspect human activity as the initial cause, while the disaster has also put cultural heritage sites at risk.

Several public figures and entertainment companies other than BTS’ Jungkook have also contributed to wildfire relief. Fellow BTS members j-hope, Suga, and RM each donated 100 million KRW through different organizations. IU pledged 200 million KRW to aid affected families and firefighters, while JYP Entertainment donated 500 million KRW to support displaced residents.

Other donors include K-pop groups IVE, MONSTA X, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and JANNABI, as well as actors and actresses like Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Woo-shik, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-won. Additionally, individual idols such as NCT’s Haechan, TWICE’s Jihyo, aespa’s Karina, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi have also contributed.

BTS’ Jungkook, who began his military service on December 12, 2023, is expected to complete his enlistment in June 2025 along with his other bandmates who are in the military - SUGA, RM, Jimin, and V.

