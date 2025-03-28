"You're a literal angel"- Fans in awe as BTS' Jungkook donates 1Billion KRW to aid wildfire recovery in South Korea amid military service

On March 28, 2025, SPOTV News reported that BTS’ Jungkook made a generous donation of 1 billion KRW to support those affected by the devastating wildfires in South Korea. His contribution was made while the idol was still serving in the military. The amount also stands as one of the largest individual donations from an artist, alongside K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s contribution of the same amount.

According to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, Jungkook’s donation will be split into two parts. Half of the amount will go toward emergency relief supplies for families who lost their homes in the fires. The other half will support initiatives to improve awareness and provide treatment for firefighters working on the front lines.

The Seven singer expressed his hope that the funds would bring some comfort to those affected. As translated by an X account, @Daily_JKUpdate, he said,

"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is having a hard time. I hope that those who are suffering from this wildfire and those who are working hard to put it out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives."

According to the BBC, the wildfires began spreading in South Korea’s southeastern regions and have caused severe destruction. It had affected thousands and resulted in multiple casualties. The country has been struggling to control the fires due to strong winds, dry conditions, and the presence of dense pine forests that fuel the flames. The disaster has not only led to the loss of homes but has also put cultural heritage sites at risk.

The Secretary General of Hope Bridge, Shin Hoon, expressed Jungkook's gratitude. He acknowledged his generosity and emphasized that such support from public figures helps bring attention to disaster relief efforts.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Jungkook for his thoughtful gesture. They called him an “angel” for stepping up to help during a national crisis. An X user, @shibalsaekhiii, wrote,

"1 billion is such a huge amount. My generous baby you're a literal angel."

Many pointed out that Jungkook continues to show his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact despite being a victim of stock theft recently. They wrote how he always comes forward to help those in need.

"JUNGKOOK indeed has the biggest heart and purest soul. I love you," a fan commented.

"Him doing this even after his stocks of billions being stolen shows how huge of a heart my man has! Likeee plssssTT NamjesusTT I'm ALWAYS soooo freakin' proud of each one of them no matter what! I hope my babies you always Rise & Shine The Brightest!!," another user mentioned.

"1 BILLION WON???? that’s insane wtf," a person added.

"i knew jungkook was rich asf to be owning a property next to literally the samsung family but boy, he's RICH rich and he doesn't even hesitate to donate such a huge amount. im so proud of him," an X user mentioned.

Others noted that Jungkook's donation matched those of major corporations and groups. They appreciated his thoughtfulness towards a good cause.

"Corporate Level donation! Jungkook is such an angel!," a fan commented.

"boy alone donated 1B won meanwhile biggest company like samsang donated 3B only...jungkook literally have a golden heart he donated 1B won in 2023 same quantity as the government in seoul national university hospitals," another netizen wrote.

"THE BIGGEST AMOUNT DONATED BY ANY CELEB IN SK WE LOVE A GENEROUS KING," a fan added.

All we know about South Korea’s Wildfires and other celebrities joining BTS' Jungkook and donated to the cause

The recent wildfires in South Korea have been described as some of the worst in the country’s history. Authorities believe the fires started due to human activity, but have spread rapidly due to strong winds and unusually dry conditions. Meanwhile, Jungkook is not the only BTS member who has come forward to support relief efforts.

On March 27, the group rappers, j-hope and Suga, each donated 100 million KRW and extended their assistance through different organizations. The band's leader, RM, also contributed 100 million KRW. He expressed his hope that the funds would help those affected to rebuild their lives. The leader said,

"I decided to donate in the hopes that it will be of some help in recovering from the wildfire damage. I would like to express my gratitude to those who are doing their best to fight the wildfires and rescue the victims, and I hope that the victims will quickly return to their daily lives."

Other South Korean celebrities and entertainment companies have also stepped in to help. IU donated 200 million KRW to support the affected families and firefighters working hard during this time. JYP Entertainment, home to groups like TWICE and Stray Kids, contributed 500 million KRW. They directed their donation toward helping displaced residents.

K-pop groups such as IVE, MONSTA X, LE SSERAFIM, PLAVE, and JANNABI, along with actors and actresses like Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Woo-shik, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-won, also stepped up to contribute.

Meanwhile, idols including NCT's Haechan, TWICE's Jihyo, aespa's Karina, Red Velvet's Seulgi, and others joined the efforts.

Meanwhile, five out of seven BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga, are in the final phase of their military service and are set to be discharged in June. Jin and j-hope completed their service in June and October 2023, respectively.

