"I STAN THE RIGHT GROUP!"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN donates 1 billion KRW to help residents affected by the wildfire tragedy

SEVENTEEN went viral on social media for their recent philanthropic act amidst the South Korean wildfires tragedy. On March 27, Star News reported that the 13-member boy group had made a donation of 1 billion KRW (approximately 682,000) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

Ad

The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association provides aid to disaster-stricken areas of South Korea, including Ulsan, Gyeongnam, Gyeongbuk, and Sangcheon, by supplying emergency relief supplies.

The aid will be used to run active laundry relief vehicles and run mental recovery buses at temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, fans were surprised to learn that the members took the initiative to help people affected by the national disaster, donating a whopping 1 billion KRW. They took to X to share their thoughts about donation.

Ad

Trending

"I STAN THE RIGHT GROUP!," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"will never get tired of saying “i’m stanning the right group”, " a user stated.

"They’ll always give us reasons to be proud to stan seventeen," a fan wrote.

Fans swell in pride after learning about the boy group's recent philanthropic act.

"proud that they have the chance to do this and do it. I hope it makes a big difference and can help those affected," a fan reacted.

Ad

"This is why they get so far in their careers. they never forget to give back and help," a netizen mentioned.

"and you dare to ask me why i love seventeen," a fan stated.

Fans continued to praise the PLEDIS Entertainment group for looking out for the people in need.

"donated 1 billion won for residents affected by the wildfires, truly our best boys!," a fan commented.

Ad

"Donating 1 billion won to help those who were affected by the wildfire in Korea speaks VOLUMES on the mind of people they are. This is exactly why i’m so proud to be a carat, i’m so proud to love a group like SVT," a user commented.

"SEVENTEEN donated freaking 1 billion kr won which is insane, they donated the same amount of money as huge companies like sumsung, kakao etc," a fan wrote.

Ad

SEVENTEEN shares thoughts on their recent 1 billion KRW donation to help people suffering due to the wildfires

Expand Tweet

Ad

SEVENTEEN shared their thoughts in brief regarding the recent 1 billion KRW donation to provide help to South Korean residents who have been affected by the wildfires since March 21, 2025. On March 27, as per Star News, the group said in a statement:

“We hope that this will be of some help to those affected by the wildfires. We express our deepest condolences to the victims and offer our comfort to everyone who is going through a difficult time.”

Ad

The Hope Bridge Secretary General Shin Hoon also commented on the plans to utilize the funds acquired and expressed his gratitude towards the Super Singers.

They said,

“We are deeply grateful for the warm donations of SEVENTEEN members. The donations will be used quickly and transparently so that the neighbors affected by the wildfires can return to their daily lives as soon as possible.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, the boy group held their 2025 SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND fan meeting on March 20 and 21 at Incheon Munhak Stadium.

During the second day of the show, they confirmed their comeback music release titled Happy Birthday on May 26, 2025. Notably, the comeback coincides with their 10th debut anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback