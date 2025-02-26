"I AM NOT YOUR STRONGEST GYULDAENGIES"- SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sends the internet in a meltdown with his new Calvin Klein campaign photos

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has taken over the internet with his latest advertisement campaign with American clothing brand Calvin Klein. On February 26, 2025, Calvin Klein unveiled its latest pictorial featuring their brand ambassador Mingyu. The pictorial is captured by acclaimed photographer Leslie Zhang, based in Shanghai, and South Korean photographer Changhwi Choi.

The LALALI singer is seen representing the 2025 Spring Collection of the brand, donning a classic denim suit, signature logo t-shirts, jackets, and more. In this campaign, the brand showcased its easygoing vibe while underlining Mingyu’s stunning visuals. As the pictures were officially shared online, fans could not control their excitement.

In particular, an image of Mingyu showing his bare torso in an all-denim look gained fans’ attention. Another image focusing on the brand's logo on a t-shirt, where the K-pop idols' biceps are standing out, has also caught fans’ eyes. They took to X to express their thoughts and opinions while referring to themselves as "gyuldaengies", aka Mingyu's fans. While many appreciated the appearance in this campaign.

"I AM NOT YOUR STRONGEST GYULDAENGIES", a fan said.

"ck mingyu will always bring out the most unhinged demons out of gyuldaengies like are we looking at him," a fan added.

"Being a gyuldaengie is waking up after a nap and getting a heart attack," a user stated.

Fans appreciated how the brand did not whitewash the SEVENTEEN rapper's pictures and complimented his arms.

"I have mingyu's whole ck campaign saved on my phone wtf. he's so hot I," a netizen commented.

"Absolutely in love with mingyu's ck campaign and how they never whitewash him," another netizen added.

"Only arms out, not a single peep from his abs (he didn’t even show his face) but this one takes the cake for me this is THEEEE Mingyu CK shot—like what Justin Timberlake’s saying, he really is bringin’ his S*xy Back," a fan wrote.

Moreover, several clips and videos of CK shops in department stores displaying the latest photos featuring the SEVENTEEN member started circulating online. Fans showcased their interest in visiting their nearby Calvin Klein store to get a glimpse of Mingyu's pictorial.

"Bro if i see this in store im asking them if i can take the display home," a user said.

"And when i tokyo drift into my closest calvin klein store," a netizen mentioned.

"Where? Where r these? Why? How do I see them irl? Life is so unfair I’m tired," a fan stated.

More about SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s latest ad campaign with Calvin Klein

On February 26, 2025, Calvin Klein shared the fresh 2025 Spring Collection through their official social media featuring SEVENTEEN's Mingyu who became their brand ambassador in August 2024. Besides the pictorial, the brand also shared a behind-the-scenes video through a cinematic viewpoint where the Water singer is seen monitoring himself alongside the staff members.

Furthermore, a segment from the unseen videos captured fans’ attention where multiple Polaroid photos of Mingyu were displayed from the photoshoot. Many netizens expressed their wish to get a hold of the Polaroid photos. Previously, on January 13, 2025, the K-pop rapper shared a carousel post on Instagram updating fans. One of the photos from the post included a behind-the-scenes image from the recently unveiled campaign photoshoot.

In other news, Mingyu alongside his SEVENTEEN members concluded their RIGHT HERE World Tour on February 16, 2025, through the last show in Bangkok, Thailand. The group is gearing up for its 9th fan convention concert, SEVENTEEN, in CARAT LAND on March 20 and 21, 2025 in Incheon, South Korea.

