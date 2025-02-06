"Based on a true story!"— Fans recall a hilarious moment from NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN following Mingyu's missing passport scene in Snickers AD

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is trending after his Snickers ad reminded fans of a funny moment from the NANA TOUR. Announced as the brand's ambassador on January 22, 2025, he starred in a February 5 commercial where he bit his passport while searching for it. After eating a Snickers, he realized it was with him all along.

Carats were reminded of a scene from the variety show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, where the group traveled to Rome, Italy, for a surprise vacation. In episode 1, Mingyu misplaced his passport at the airport. Producer Na Yeong-seok, who helmed the show, and Mingyu were stressed out as the group had boarded the flight soon. They soon learned that the passport was with his fellow group member DK.

Watching the recent commercial video, fans believed that the concept was inspired by the viral moment from SEVENTEEN's travel show. Carats took to X sharing some hilarious reactions about the alleged passport reference.

Trending

"Based on a true story! mingyu losing his passport during nana tour," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"This is so foul yet so funny of them actually bc of the way he lost his passport in nana tour," a netizen reacted.

"LOL WHAT DID SNICKERS CHOSE MINGYU AND WENT WITH PASSPORT-MISSING IDEAS BCS OF THE PAST NANA TOUR ACCIDENT. if so, or no, this is still v genius tbh," a user stated.

Fans mentioned Mingyu's popularity as his real life experience was incorporated in the chocolate brand's AD.

"It’s hilarious to see Mingyu turn a stressful moment like losing his passport into an ad. He’s got the perfect personality for this kind of role," a netizen commented.

"Mingyu so popular and loved that even his real life incidents are being used by brands," a fan wrote.

"Brings back nana tour when mingyu thought he lost his passport but turns out dk has it HAHAHAHAHAHAHA," a fan said.

Another ad where SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's bicep was visible through the shirt weny viral.

"Cutieful face BIG ARMS," a netizen wrote.

"free the biceps, they're suffocating," a user commented.

"His sleeve is struggling not to pop out," a fan mentioned.

More about SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's latest Snickers campaign

Expand Tweet

Mingyu became the latest ambassador of the American chocolate bar brand Snickers on January 22, 2025. He appeared in a commercial advertisement and also did a Q&A session to talk about this collaboration released on Snickers Korea's social media. He shared that he eats Snickers to kill small hunger after his workout sessions.

While talking about the common ground between the chocolate and himself, the SEVENTEEN rapper stated,

“I think that being able to give everyone energy is our common ground. Now, whenever or wherever you need energy, it would be great if you were together with Snickers!”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the PLEDIS boy group is currently on their RIGHT HERE world tour in Asia. On February 6, Mingyu took to Weverse to inform fans that he had left for the airport and asked them to be aware of the snowy weather.

The group is scheduled to hold two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 8 and 9. They will move on to Bangkok, Thailand, for their final shows on February 15 and 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback