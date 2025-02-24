"Why can’t they respect his personal space?" — Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo gets mobbed by a crowd at London airport ahead of Burberry showcase

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo was reportedly mobbed at London Airport ahead of the Burberry event at London Fashion Week on February 24, 2025. The SEVENTEEN rapper departed South Korea through Incheon International Airport on February 23, 2025, to attend the event in London. The next day, several videos emerged on social media showing Wonwoo being followed and mobbed by people waiting to catch glimpses of him at the airport.

Despite being accompanied by his bodyguards, the crowd allegedly did not back down and kept moving toward him. This incident garnered attention from SEVENTEEN fans online, who criticized the behavior of fans who allegedly made Wonwoo uncomfortable by gathering around him in large numbers.

Netizens also expressed concerns about his safety, emphasizing that invading an artist's personal space is strictly prohibited under PLEDIS Entertainment's fan etiquette guidelines. Fans took to X to express their frustration about the situation.

"I’ve seen some videos where Wonwoo was mobbed at the London airport.. like tf? He’s already brave and is doing this whole thing for the first time, why can’t they respect his personal space?" a fan said.

"Please let the man live. wonwoo travelled for hours. he’s vocal with regards to how tight and crowded airport spaces can make him feel anxious yet everyone’s mobbing him," another fan added.

"Good morning everyone...except to the one who mobbed wonwoo at london airport," a netizen mentioned.

Fans mentioned SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo has spoken about his discomfort in congested places. They were disappointed by the people who surrounded him at the airport.

"Wonwoo travelled hours for his first fashion show, as fans we should respect their personal space he was all happy when he left from SK but london carats why.. why you mobbed him knowing very well he gets anxious and uncomfortable seeing large crowds!!," a fan wrote.

"THIS IS HORRIBLE HOW DARE THEY WENT TO MOB OUR WONWOO WHEN THEY SHOULD KNOW AS A FAN THAT HE DISLIKE BEING CROWDED BY PEOPLE COS HE WILL FEEL NERVOUS AND ALL," another fan commented.

"Wonwoo getting mobbed at London airport videos everywhere in every angle god I'm so angry. Why did you do that knowing he hates crowds," a netizen stated.

Fans continued to express concerns regarding the SEVENTEEN member's safety.

"For the first time Wonwoo decided not to wear his airport hat on his first fw and y'all flooded him like this," a fan wrote.

"These people flocked wonwoo like zombies and he only had 3 bodyguards, 1 from korea and 3 from burberry...i want to throw up..my wonwoo...," a user commented.

"Seeing wonwoo get mobbed in eu is f*cking infuriating!! i get that y’all hardly get any opportunities to see them in person, but this is not the f*cking way!," a fan stated.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo to debut at London Fashion Week at Burberry Show

On February 23, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo left South Korea for the final day of the 2025 London Fashion Week, where he had been invited to attend the Burberry showcase. Notably, this marks Wonwoo's debut appearance at Fashion Week. He previously attended the brand’s flagship store event in Seoul in September 2023.

The LALALI singer also attended the Burberry House event at the Shinsaegae department store in Gangnam, Seoul, in July 2024. Anticipation among the rapper's fans is at an all-time high as they look forward to his first Fashion Week appearance on February 24, 2025.

In other news, SEVENTEEN concluded their RIGHT HERE World Tour on February 16, 2025, with the second and final show in Bangkok, Thailand. The group is now gearing up for their 9th fan meeting, SEVENTEEN IN CARAT LAND, scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2025, at the Munhak Main Stadium in Incheon.

