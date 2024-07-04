K-pop idol Wonwoo is all over social media for his hilarious rendition of ILLIT's Magnetic as he recreated the popular AI cover by SEVENTEEN. On Wednesday, July 3, Going Seventeen released its latest episode 106 titled Insomnia-Zero III #2 on their official YouTube channel.

Insomnia-Zero was a game introduced on the show where one member tries to sleep for three minutes while maintaining a normal heart rate. On the other hand, other members do their best to increase their heart rate by creating false or hilarious stories to get a reaction out of them.

While Woozi tried to sleep in bed, Wonwoo sang the intro part of ILLIT's Magnetic in ASMR making him and the other members laugh.

This was after a fan-made AI cover of Magnetic in SEVENTEEN member's voice went viral among the Carats. Fans were surprised that Wonwoo knew about this AI cover and also sang the part that was assigned to him. Netizens took to social media platform X(formerly Twitter) to share their hilarious reactions.

"Lurking online and learning about their ai covers such as this one just scares the shit out of meeeee. How much do you know, huh??????," one fan said.

“when i say i want another iconic wonwoo moment in insomnia 3, magnetic wonwoo is something i did not expect,” a fan said.

“The fact that he went in for another one cracked me up so much,” another fan said.

The game Insomnia-Zero is played in different rounds where members who succeed in maintaining their heart rates will be able to go home in each round. Since this was the third round and some of the members had already left for home, fans highlighted how they missed this iconic moment.

“I bet all the members who went home early wished they witnessed this,” one fan said.

“THE WAY HIS VOICE IS WAVERING I CANT BREATHE,” another fan stated.

“THEY DEFINITELY KNOW WHATS GOING ON IN CARATLAND AND THIS PROVES IT,” another user said.

Netizens realized that the AI Cover was known among the fans and believed that the video must have made it to the group chat of SEVENTEEN as some of them knew about it.

“UNSERIOUS GROUP OF PEOPLE…I CANT BELIEVE THAT AI COVER MADE ROUNDS IN THE KAKAOTALK GC…,” one user commented.

“The moment the link of that cover landed on their gc the trajectory of their lives got changed forever im crying,” another user added.

“I just know someone sent that (cursed) magnetic ai cover to their gc,” one fan said.

Wonwoo’s rendition of ILLIT's Magnetic AI cover in the recent Going Seventeen episode

The K-pop boy group is widely known for their music as well as their variety show Going Seventeen, where they indulge in different types of activities and create memorable moments that often go viral.

Released in two parts, the game Insomnia-Zero has made its return on the show for the third time, as Going Seventeen viewers Cubics and group's fans’ Carats showed immense interest in this concept.

After Wonwoo sang ILLIT's debut track Magnetic to keep Woozi awake, Seungkwan stated that it was an honor to hear him sing this AI version live. He stated,

“We get to hear that in person, this is such an honor.”

Meanwhile, Vernon stated that the intro part given to Wonwoo matched him well. He said:

“No but the fact they gave [wonwoo] this part shows that the person who made it really gets it.”

It can be said that Wonwoo's hilarious attempts were fruitful since Woozi's heart rate remained higher than everyone else, and he was the only one left after the 3 rounds.

The variety show Going Seventeen airs every week on Wednesday, on the official YouTube channel of the group.

