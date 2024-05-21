SEVENTEEN's Jun and Rihanna spotted at the same table during the Fenty Beauty event in Shanghai

On Monday, May 20, SEVENTEEN's Jun attended the Fenty Beauty event in Shanghai, China. The event created a huge buzz on social media as he was spotted at the same table with Rihanna.

Multiple photos and videos of Jun at the pop-up store in Shanghai started circulating on the internet, the videos also showed some glimpses of the Fenty Beauty CEO, Rihanna attending the event, alongside other celebrities.

Jun's presence at the pop-up store launch of the beauty brand frenzied the internet as the event was reportedly held in private. After a few glimpses of the two at the event, a video came out where the SEVENTEEN singer was seen sitting at the same table as the Fenty Boss Rihanna.

Following the private event, the official Instagram account of Fenty Beauty started following the SEVENTEEN member's personal Instagram handle.

SEVENTEEN's Jun shares a selfie with Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty pop-up event in Shanghai

The Chinese singer Jun is known for his vocal and dancing prowess as a part of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN, he has also showcased his talents through his solo music. Meanwhile, Rihanna is a global singer known for her albums like ANTI, Unapologetic, and more. The Barbadian singer is also a businesswoman widely popular for her cosmetics venture Fenty Beauty launched in 2017.

Besides the viral videos of the two stars at the beauty brand's event in Shanghai, China, the SEVENTEEN member also shared pictures of him from the pop-up store event on his social media handle. The singer was seen donning a black suit with a night view of the city in the background in the pictures. Jun also shared a selfie with Rihanna, where the Work singer is seen holding a copy of SEVENTEEN's recent anthology album “BEST ALBUM 17 IS RIGHT HERE”.

Adding more to Rihanna's activities during the event, Fenty Beauty’s official Instagram shared high-definition photos and clips. She posed with celebrities and was captured making Jianbling, a popular traditional Chinese street food. Furthermore, Rihanna was also seen learning English phrases in Chinese with Content Creator Marcel Wang.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

The K-pop boy group dropped their album BEST ALBUM 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, featuring some of the hit tracks they released throughout their musical career like Aju Nice, Super, HOT, Left & Right, Don't Wanna Cry, and many more. The album also included new tracks like MAESTRO, LALALI, spell, and Cheers to youth.

A day before his appearance at the beauty pop-up store, Jun performed alongside fellow group members at their concert titled, “SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO OSAKA 2024”. The group held two shows on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19 at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka. The group shared their thoughts while expressing their gratitude towards the fans.

They said:

“We never dreamed we would come to a stadium. Thank you for giving us the courage to move forward and allowing us to dream bigger. SEVENTEEN is just getting started.”

This is the first standalone stadium tour of the PLEDIS boy group in Japan. The show marked a successful closure as it recorded 110,000 people attending the concert according to Yonhap News. The group is now gearing up for their upcoming shows in Yokohama on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26 at the Nissan Stadium.

The forthcoming concert in Japan is special for the fans and SEVENTEEN since this year the group will mark their 9th debut anniversary on May 26, 2024.