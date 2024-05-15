SEVENTEEN with PLEDIS family attends manager and make-up artist's wedding ceremony, BSS performs

SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, Wonwoo, Hoshi, Jun, DK, Mingyu, Minghao, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino were spotted attending their staff members' wedding. On May 15, 2024, multiple videos and clips from SEVENTEEN's manager and make-up artist's wedding with PLEDIS artists attending, started circulating on social media.

Besides the entire group, consisting of thirteen members, other groups like TWS' Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin were also seen at the venue. The K-pop girl group fromis_9, former members from NU'EST, ex-PLEDIS artist Han Dong-geun, and many more attended the ceremony.

All the PLEDIS-affiliated artists took a family picture with the bride and groom. Notably, SEVENTEEN's popular subunit BSS performed some of their hit tracks at the wedding ceremony. Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan were seen singing Just Do It, and their latest Original Soundtrack, The Reasons of My Smiles, from the hit Netflix drama Queen of Tears.

SEVENTEEN, TWS, fromis_9, and more attend PLEDIS staff members' wedding ceremony

PLEDIS-affiliated artists SEVENTEEN, TWS, fromis_9, Bumzu, former NU'EST member Baekho, and more have taken over social media with their star-studded presence at the manager and make-up artist's wedding ceremony. SEVENTEEN's BSS has garnered attention for their vibrant performance.

While performing at the wedding, BSS' Hoshi, DK, and Seungkwan entertained the bride and groom's parents with their funny acts. Known for their witty humor and playful behavior, this is not the first time the HOT singers have lifted the mood of the attendees.

Last year in July 2023, some SEVENTEEN members attended a wedding. They performed their popular hit Aju Nice, where the 96-liner member Hoshi interacted with the guests, turning the wedding vibe into a concert.

On May 26, 2023, PLEDIS dropped the live clip of the boys performing their B-side track April Shower from the album FML. Eagle-eyed netizens found an uncanny similarity between the venue where the boy group recorded the live performance of April Shower and the wedding ceremony location. Netizens also mentioned that their performance at the venue made it look like a scene from a K-drama.

SEVENTEEN's anthology album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, and the upcoming FOLLOW Again concert in Japan

On April 29, 2024, the boy group dropped their highly anticipated anthology album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The album included new tracks like MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. The album also consists of some of their hit tracks like HOT, F*ck My Life, Super, Left & Right, Don't Wanna Cry, and more.

On May 10, PLEDIS released the LALALI music video featuring the Hip-Hop unit members: S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon. The group will release two more music videos featuring the dance and vocal unit. The Spell music video (featuring the dance unit) is scheduled to be out by May 17 at midnight KST. The Cheers to Youth music video (featuring the vocal unit) will be out on May 24 midnight KST.

The K-pop boy group is all set for their upcoming 'FOLLOW' Again concerts in Japan. The group will have four shows, two each in Osaka and Kanagawa. They will perform at the Yanmar Stadium in Nagai, Osaka, on May 18–19, 2024. The next two shows will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa on May 25–26, 2024.