Fans trend "#MinghaoDeservesBetter" on X amid rumors surrounding SEVENTEEN’s THE8’s Chuang Asia 2 upcoming appearances

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 is rumored to not appear in some upcoming episodes of the popular Asian idol group survival show Chuang Asia 2, leading fans to criticize PLEDIS Entertainment for a lack of updates. On March 2, 2025, a Chinese fan base, The8Bar, made a statement on Weibo informing the fans regarding THE8's absence from the upcoming episodes of Chuang Asia 2.

According to the fan base, the SEVENTEEN vocalist is speculated to have completed the final session of the filming of the show in February 2025 and will no longer participate in the shooting of other episodes, including the finale. The fan base cited schedule conflicts and clashes as the reason for his alleged absence on the show.

They further requested fellow fans who are planning to participate in the filming session of the show in the audience to make their plans accordingly, as they claim that THE8 may not appear. The8Bar further explained that it was not their position to share this news and further claimed that SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, allegedly refused to make any official statement regarding the situation.

This enraged several fans, and they expressed their disappointment in the entertainment company while also urging them to treat their artists better.

"#MinghaoDeservesBetter" started trending on X, as fans shared their support for THE8 using his Chinese name, Xu Minghao, following the agency's mistreatment allegations.

Notably, PLEDIS Entertainment is to comment on the rumors. However, The8Bar stated that the statement they issued was consented to by the agency. This has further fueled the fans' rage, as they believe they should receive this news firsthand from the official source, which is the agency itself.

"Minghao is the producer of chuang...he spent his precious time and effort on this show and even skipped concert breaks to film but plybe refuses to give us an official statement on his removal from the show? im so angry and upset," a fan added.

"If this is about his safety or whatever reason it may be, they should release an official statement about this.. it takes a "annyeonghaseyo pledis imnida" to do it. The heck this company," a user stated.

Fans further accused PLEDIS Entertainment of allegedly sabotaging the Chinese member of SEVENTEEN, THE8.

"Minghao has been chosen as a producer on CHUANG, but he’s only going to be there until episode 5? His role is important, and there hasn’t been any official statement about this? @pledis17_STAFF When will you guys start treating him fairly and giving him the respect he deserves?" a fan stated.

"And when we say that plybe is working overtime to see the downfall of the chinese members yall thought we were overreacting... it's almost as if the company was suppose to make sure his schedule was open before he became a main producer on a survival show," a netizen commented.

"minghao is the PRODUCER of chuang and plybe just removed him without any official notice when it's their basic duty to have him commit to the show. another prime example when they say plybe is the one that messes up the chinese members' opportunities and growth, ffs," a user wrote.

More about The8Bar's statement on PLEDIS Ent’s lack of updates regarding SEVENTEEN’s THE8's alleged withdrawal from Chuang Asia 2

SEVENTEEN member THE8 joined the second season of Chuang Asia, an Asian survival program participated in by idol trainees from China, Japan, Thailand, and more, which started airing on February 2, 2025. He is leading the show as a producer alongside GOT7's BamBam and mentors Jeff Satur, Tia Ray, and Yaya Urassaya.

Chuang Asia 2 has so far aired 5 episodes since February 2, 2025, where the SEVENTEEN vocalist has made his appearance. However, rumors of his withdrawal from the show due to schedule clashes started when the Chinese fan base The8Bar made a statement on Weibo. In a statement, they explained that THE8 allegedly completed filming his parts in February and will not film future episodes.

They further expressed their frustration over the alleged lack of communication with PLEDIS Entertainment and claimed that the agency refused to make an official announcement about the same. They said,

“This notice should not have been issued by us, The8bar. With multiple rounds of communication and feedback, The8bar has expressed our hope that the company should release an official announcement or statement because The8bar does not want anyone to spend money and effort only to end up with a wasted trip.”

They further added,

“However, after numerous rounds of communication, the company has ultimately decided, and with a final confirmation today, that it will not issue any official statement regarding this situation. With the company's consent, The8bar is now releasing this notice.”

In other news, SEVENTEEN concluded their RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The group is all set to hold their ninth fan meeting, titled SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, on March 20 and 21 at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium in South Korea.

