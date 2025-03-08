“Na PD read the enlistment news and decided to kidnap them AGAIN”- Fans react to reports of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming show ‘Nana Minbak’

On March 7, 2025, News1 reported that renowned producer Na Yeong-seok is set to reunite with SEVENTEEN for another show named NANA Minbak or NANA Inn. As a result, the PLEDIS Entertainment boy group garnered attention from fans as reports of the boy group being "kidnapped" by Na PD started circulating online.

As per the reports, the show's filming began immediately as they were "kidnapped" by the producer. This would be Na PD's second time featuring the boy group, as he previously did that during the filming of the traveling show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

Fans have enjoyed and appreciated the traveling show, and they were ecstatic to hear the reports of another kidnapping incident leading to the filming of a new variety show.

“Na PD read the enlistment news and decided to kidnap them AGAIN," a fan said.

"na pd heard wonwoo’s enlistment news and had to spend some quality time with him immediately," a fan added.

"BEST NEWS OF THE DAY GOSH I LOVE LIFE THANK U NA PD YOURE THE ONLY 14TH MEMBER EVER," a user stated.

Fans mentioned the bond shared by Na PD and the Super singers. They also expressed their gratitude towards the producer for starring the idols in another show.

"A big thank you to na pd for ‘kidnapping’ svt again for wtvr filming youre doing rn. we love seeing them having fun while resting. carats love you!!!," a netizen commented.

"seventeen and na pd are inseparable from now on!!!!," another netizen commented.

"The fact that napd keeps taking svt in his programs just shows how much his team trust the members in entertainment and that says a lot," a fan wrote.

Previously, the leader of the group, S.Coups, could not participate in NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN due to his knee injury. Fans rejoiced in the hopes of him starring in the upcoming show. However, many were emotional as Jeonghan would not be able to join the show as he's currently in the military.

"svt getting kidnapped by na pd and it’s still ot12, they’re never breaking the curse," a fan said.

"svt getting kidnapped by na pd again with cheol here this time but no jeonghan we can never fully win. but at least junnie is back," a user reacted.

"In the future, when they're 13 again and nothing bad will happen, i hope they get kidnapped again for nana tour season 2. now that would be a comeback," a fan stated.

tvN confirms SEVENTEEN and Na PD's reunion through the upcoming entertainment show NANA Minbak

SEVENTEEN's upcoming show NANA Minbak has reportedly been secretly planned by the creators and production of the show, and not many details have been disclosed. However, the show’s name, NANA Minbak or NANA Guest House, suggests that it would be a variety show revolving around a guest house.

Soon, an official from the TV network tvN confirmed the reports through an official statement.

“Na PD and SEVENTEEN will be working together on tvN's new program "나나민박" (nana minbak/nana guest house). The details and dates of release of the program will be released once everything is finalized,” the statement read, according to OSEN.

Expand Tweet

In May 2023, the boy group appeared on Na PD's show titled The Game Caterers. On the show, the boy group won a chance to film a traveling show Youth Over Flowers with producer Na Yeong-seok. In October 2023, Na PD "kidnapped" the K-pop idols after their FOLLOW TOUR and flew them to Rome, Italy. The Youth Over Flowers spin-off, renamed NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, was aired between January 5 and February 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the boy group is set to hold their ninth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in Carat Land, on March 20 and 21, 2025, in Incheon Munhak Main Stadium.

