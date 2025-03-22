"A debut for the history books" - ARMYs celebrate as BTS' Jungkook's "Seven" becomes the first male K-pop solo debut MV to surpass 500 million views

On March 22, 2025, a BTS fan account on X reported that BTS Jungkook's lead single, Seven (feat. Latto), from his solo album Golden, has surpassed 500 Million views on YouTube. The BTS vocalist has now reportedly become the first male K-pop soloist whose debut MV achieved this feat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The MV for the track Seven (Feat.Latto) garnered much international recognition. It recently won the Bronze award in the Film and Video category at the prestigious 2025 Clio Music Awards in the US which is one of the world's top three advertising festivals.

As reported by Star News, the music video achieved remarkable milestones, including 35.48 million views within the first 24 hours, 50 million views in 47 hours, and 100 million views in just 10 days. It also set a new record among K-pop soloists, accumulating 5.42 million likes within 24 hours.

Ad

Fans were excited with the singer's latest accolade and took to the internet to express their enthusiasm about the news. One fan remarked that Jungkook's debut is meant for the history books.

"SEVEN HITS 500M ON YOUTUBE. A debut for the history books really. Another day, another record for THE main pop boy," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan reactions emerged on X, where they praised the singer and remarked that his success is "unparalleled", and he continues to raise the bar ever higher. Another fan also commended the "cinematic" MV.

"CONGRATULATIONS, JUNGKOOK, THE ONE AND ONLY #1 GENIUS with unparalleled natural success matching across everything! The brightest golden superstar, whose future is the brightest! Higher and higher!" commented a fan.

Ad

"Honestly Jungkook_Seven paves the way for cinematic MV kudus to producers directors entire crew team of course the Jungkook effect best singer performer actor," remarked another fan.

"That’s a massive milestone—Jungkook just keeps setting the bar higher!" reacted another fan.

More fan comments lauded the singer and the single, expressing wishes for the views to increase further.

Ad

"500M and counting… Seven isn’t just a song; it’s a feeling, a memory, a masterpiece that lives in our hearts every second of the week. Congratulations, Jungkook! Your music continues to break records and touch souls," wrote another fan.

"And this, my friends, is what we call consistency & awesomeness! 500M views for Seven! Let’s keep going higher!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"May your next single exceed 500000000 in 1 month, amen," added another fan.

More about Jungkook's solo single, Seven (feat. Latto)

Ad

Seven (feat. Latto) was released on July 14, 2023, via BIGHIT Music. The track was produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, who co-wrote it with Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas.

The single is a romantic UK garage pop that expresses the desire to be in every moment with one's loved one. An explicit version of the song was also released and included in the singer's debut album, Golden.

The single debuted at No.1 on the daily Global Spotify Chart with nearly 16 million streams. It also debuted at No. 2 on Japan's Hot 100 chart and at No.3 on the UK Singles Chart. The song also debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and Jungkook became the second member of the group to achieve this feat after Jimin topped the charts with Like Crazy.

Ad

The IFPI ranked Seven as the 10th best-selling digital single globally for the year 2023. The song also achieved two Guinness World records. Firstly, for the most streamed track on Spotify in a week by a male artist, and secondly, for the fastest time taken by a male artist's music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

The Seven vocalist is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is set to be discharged alongside his bandmates Jimin, V, RM, and Suga in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback