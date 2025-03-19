"The Midas touch" — Fans react as BTS Jungkook's SEVEN directors officially receive Clio Music Award for Best Music/Film Video Craft physical trophy

BTS' Jungkook's music video for SEVEN won the Bronze Award for Film Craft: Direction at the 2025 Clio Music Awards, a prestigious event recognizing excellence in advertising and design. On March 19, 2025, PRETTYBIRD reported that the music video directors Bradley & Pablo officially received the physical memento from their win at the 2025 Clio Music Awards.

Released on July 14, 2023, SEVEN served as the first single to be released for the BTS singer's solo career. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, allowing him to be the second member of BTS to accomplish this.

The first was member Jimin who accomplished this earlier in April 2023 with Like Crazy. The two BTS members are the only K-pop soloists in history to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The official music video also starred the popular South Korean actress Han So-hee. She is well-known for her Netflix dramas such as Gyeonseong Creature season 1 & 2, My Name, and Disney+ limited series Soundtrack #1.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the Clio Award sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"No surprise at all. JK has the Midas touch with everything he works on. Coz he works hard no matter what."

Fans lauded the music video and hailed it as a "masterpiece."

"The trophy is so pretty omg with jungkook's name on it," a fan wrote.

"Well deserved! Seven MV is a masterpiece," another fan said.

"Congratulations Bradley & Pablo for winning the Clio Music Award in the ‘Best Music/Film Video Craft’ category for JungKook’s Seven," another fan added.

Others congratulated the director duo for their win.

"Congratulations on the Clio for the work you did on Seven! We Jungkook fans are so happy for you and your team, and grateful for working with Jungkook on Seven. Well deserved!" a fan remarked.

"Congratulations!! Hopefully another collaboration in the future," another fan wrote.

"This #Jungkook_Seven MV is amazing. Really reminded me how cinematic and fun MVs can be. Congratulations Bradley and Pablo," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's international chart success with his solo single SEVEN

Beyond the U.S., SEVEN reached #1 in over 100 countries within just 2.5 hours of its release, setting a new record for the fastest song to achieve this milestone. The song also won several prestigious award ceremonies such as the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The BTS singer won the "Song of the Summer" and became the first male K-pop soloist to receive a VMA.

In 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the song earned the "Best Song" award. Furthermore, at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), the song was honored as the "Top Global K-Pop Song."

In other news, the BTS idol has been serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023. He will be officially discharged from his post on June 11, 2025.

