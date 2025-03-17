"THE 7 KINGS ARE COMING BACK” — Fans excited as 'BTS 7 Moments’ 3D Visualizer teases the members’ solo journeys

On March 17, 2025, BTS teased their upcoming project, BTS 7 Moments, exciting fans worldwide. The 3D visual hints at each member’s solo journey. Pre-orders start on March 19, with the official release on April 2, 2025.

While specific details about the project remain under wraps, the title and the recent 3D visualizer suggest a focus on the individual paths each member has traversed. The visualizer showcases intricate animations, each symbolizing a member's solo album journey, aspirations, and personal growth.

The video shows pigmented black and white images from each member's solo projects like Happy, D-DAY, Indigo, FACE, GOLDEN, Layover, Jack in The Box, and more. However, it is yet unknown if the project will include all solo albums of the seven members or only their respective solo debut albums.

ARMY, the fanbase of BTS, took to social media in utter thrill and pondered over the wide range of possibilities. Fans started diving deep into every frame of the visualizer to check for the hidden meaning or Easter Eggs.

One X user expressed their theory and said:

"FINALLY THE 7 KINGS ARE COMING BACK !!!!!"

Some fans speculated that the Moments project could be a "compilation" of unseen material from the group members' life.

"So the theory is that bts went inside a vault during PROOF. then MONOCHROME was meant to simulate a gray world where bts was gone and still inside the vault. Now for 7 MOMENTS, we are going to revisit memories from this gray chapter and then finally release bts from the vault," a fan wrote.

"It's the Tannies' solo adventures compiled into DVD form (a Memories collection, if you will) but I'm sure it's mostly 7 men holding hands in different counties loving & supporting each other in the background," another fan said.

"YOU'RE TELLING ME THAT MY #BTS_7_Moments THEORY POSTED ON MARCH 5TH (Poster's release date), that it's "a DVD set/ Digicode of all 7 BTS Members' journey as they prepared, produced, & released their SOLO ALBUM" IS CORRECT!!!?!?" another fan added.

Others expressed their excitement for its global release.

"BTS 7 Moments is an extended journey through their solo eras?! This is gonna be so amazing and I'm very excited for content like this! Eeekkkk!!" a fan wrote.

"SO IT IS INDEED ALL THE MEMBERS' INDIVIDUAL PROJECT MEMORIES???? AND LOOK!? THE PACKAGE LOOKING SOOOO EXCLUSIVE !?!" another fan added.

"WHYS IT LOOK LIKE THE SAME VAULT FROM PROOF ERA??? IM GONNA CRY," another fan wrote.

BIGHIT MUSIC to release BTS 7 Moments & RUN BTS POLY Series

In addition to BTS 7 Moments, the group also announced the RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE. The pre-orders will commence on April 8, 2025. It is scheduled for a release on April 24, 2025.

Although details are still under wraps, the POLY series seems more like an edited collection of their best episodes from Run BTS, which first aired in 2015. The reality show is the K-pop group's very own series where they get involved in every sort of challenge, game, and hilarious activities.

Fans speculated that the POLY series will be similar to the BTS 7 Moments project and might release the behind-the-scenes of filming the Run BTS show over the years.

In other news, BTS' Kim Nam-joon, Kim Tae-hyung, Park Ji-min, Jeon Jung-kook, and Min Yoon-gi will return from military in June 2025.

