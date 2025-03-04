"The pride of Korea" — Fans hail as BTS' Taehyung's Special Forces Warrior promotion makes national headline

On March 3, 2025, BTS' Taehyung earned the 'Special Warrior' title. The official media account, @WORLDMUSICAWARD, reported that he earned the title after going through rigorous training and suffering several injuries, including a very painful cracked rib.

Originally, on March 3, BTS' V posted a letter on Weverse to share the news with his fans. He got an early promotion to Sergeant and also became a Special Warrior. However, the Grammy-nominated musician shared that amidst all this, he suffered from a "fractured a rib."

"I've been promoted to Sergeant, Level 2. Now, I'm ranked second here. Soon, I'll be first. Recently, I became a Special Warrior. I worked out really hard. While working out, I once fractured a rib. But I recovered."

This significant achievement has not only made national headlines in South Korea but has also elicited an outpouring of pride and admiration from fans worldwide. Fans lauded the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's dedication towards his nation for training hard, sustaining a fracture, and yet reporting for duty every day without taking medical leave.

Korean national media outlet, Yonhap News, broadcasted the news and congratulated the singer for his latest accolade. The news clip went viral online as fans celebrated. One fan commented on X:

"Korean news channel broadcasting about Kim Taehyung being a Special Force Warrior. The pride of Korea and a true national treasure. SALUTE TO OUR SPECIAL WARRIOR, KIM TAEHYUNG!"

Fans hailed BTS' V as the "national treasure" after he made national headlines for his latest promotion.

"He's the national treasure ofc his updates will be discussed on ntv," a fan wrote.

"ALWAYS PROUD OF YOU, OUR CAPTAIN SERGEANT KIM TAEHYUNG," another fan wrote.

"Idk but I love when media shares and is hyped about Kim Taehyung's music, his work and his achievements. I also think they collectively reach more people and from different universes," another fan added.

More similar fan tweets:

"One thing kmedia will always share Tae’s achievements and acknowledge his hard work. Right from the moment they knew he was joining sdt,they’ve been on this journey like they’ve been with him all these yrs," a fan emphasized.

"You can’t fake it. They really love him," another fan added.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's military enlistment in South Korean Special Forces

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, officially began enlistment on December 11, 2023, where he entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, along with RM.

After basic training, V joined the Ssangyong Unit on February 8, 2024, serving in the Special Duty Team of the ROKA Military Police. This elite unit specializes in negotiations, counter-terrorism, and hostage situations.

He will be discharged from the military on June 10, 2025, alongside BTS' RM. Although RM has been serving in a different military base—the 15th Infantry Division.

