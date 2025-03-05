"We're officially getting regular OT7 content" — Fans thrilled as BigHit drops BTS 7 MOMENTS and RUN BTS Poly release announcement

On March 5, 2025, BigHit Music announced two highly anticipated releases: BTS 7 MOMENTS and the RUN BTS poly series. This news sent ripples of enthusiasm throughout the fandom.

Fans speculated that BTS 7 MOMENTS would release new promotional content on March 16 - 17 and from March 20 to 31. All the dates have been mentioned on the official poster, as the sales notice and pre-orders dates are different from the list of dates mentioned. However, BigHit Music hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Furthermore, 7 MOMENTS sales notice will be released on March 18. On March 19, the pre-orders will begin, and the content will be released on April 2.

RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package sales notice will be released on April 7. Following this, on April 8, its pre-order will commence. From April 9 to 12, April 14 to 23, April 25 to 30, and May 1 to 3, 2025, BigHit Music may release new promotional content.

7 MOMENTS is a commemorative project that encapsulates the journey of the K-pop group over the last 10 years. This project will focus on seven moments that have defined the career of the group and will include unique behind-the-scenes footage, comments from the members, and more.

The RUN BTS Poly series has been a staple in the group content universe, offering fans a glimpse into the members' personalities through various challenges and games. While specific details about the Poly series remain under wraps, fans anticipate that it could involve interactive storytelling elements and new episodes.

The announcement of these projects elicited an overwhelming response from the ARMY worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"We're officially getting regular ot7 content for until juneeeee"

Fans speculated on the content of the upcoming releases and expressed gratitude for the group's continuous efforts to connect with their audience.

"WHAT IS THIS OMG OT7 CRUMBS. You know what...I DONT EVEN CARE IM DOWN FOR ANYTHING RN" a fan wrote.

"Music to my ears blessing to my eyes," another fan wrote.

"They told us 3 years ago that the "best moment is yet to come" & as usual we did not see the spoiler," another fan joked.

Several fans stated that this is just the "beginning" of the group's "comeback era."

"How am I sounding so calm about this! 7 moments is the HYYH album. Run BTS Poly I think might be game or DVD clips from behinds, highlights and maybe scenes unknown to us," a fan wrote.

"This is starting to feel so real. I had to go look at my flight reservation for FESTA to confirm that yes, I'm going to be there to welcome them back home," another fan reacted.

"This is the beginning of bts comeback era," another fan emphasized.

Run BTS, 2022 hiatus announcement, and the group's military enlistment

Run BTS (달려라 방탄!) debuted on August 1, 2015, and quickly became a fan favorite. The series features the seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—engaging in a variety of activities, from cooking competitions to escape rooms, highlighting their camaraderie.

Broadcasted for free on platforms like V LIVE, Weverse, and YouTube, the show has amassed a substantial following.

In June 2022, during their ninth-anniversary celebrations, the Butter group announced a hiatus from group activities to focus on individual activities and their mandatory military enlistment.

The hiatus provided members with the opportunity to work on their solo music projects, and j-hope was the first to release his debut solo album, Jack in The Box, followed by RM's Indigo in July and December 2022, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Korea mandates that all able-bodied male citizens serve approximately 18 to 21 months in the military before the age of 30.

In December 2022, Jin, the group's eldest member, enlisted in the military. j-hope enlisted in April 2023 and SUGA in September 2023, whereas RM, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook enlisted in December 2023.

As of February 2025, the anticipated discharge dates suggest that all BTS members will return in June 2025, paving the way for a full group reunion.

