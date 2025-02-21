“Way bigger than K-pop” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook's 'Seven' places him among Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars on the most-consumed songs report

On Tuesday, February 20, 2025, Forbes reported that Lady Gaga's Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars tied with BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN (feat. Latto) as the most-consumed song worldwide.

As of writing, Die With a Smile has spent nine non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, matching the record held by SEVEN. Additionally, the song, released in August 2024, earned Lady Gaga her 14th Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Meanwhile, SEVEN was released in July 2023 and marked the BTS idol's official debut as a solo artist. The song debuted at No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S., making him the first Korean soloist to achieve this feat.

The track maintained its No. 1 position on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for nine consecutive weeks. And seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The parallel achievements of SEVEN and Die With a Smile ignited excitement among fans. Supporters of the BTS singer flooded X to highlight how Grammy-winning artist Lady Gaga tied with the BTS idol in achieving this accolade, as highlighted by Forbes.

""Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars ties Jungkook and Justin" EXACTLY, Jungkook is way bigger than Kpop and things like this article prove it for the 100th time! Global Pop Star, Main Pop Boy is all Jungkook."

Fans highlighted the BTS idol's reverence in the global music scene.

"OMG!!!!! What now? Jungkook level … Bruno? Gaga? Justin? Olivia??? Damn Global Pop Star," a fan wrote.

"Jungkook is a standard accepted by music authorities. He is a real world star," another fan wrote.

"With all the success, achievements & Awards Jungkook received set him apart from the rest of the members. His massive Global impact & popularity speaks for itself. So Respect Jungkook as an Artist & stop comparing him with the rest. He is a phenomenal & talented Artist. PERIOD," another fan added.

More similar fan reactions followed.

"He’s a father of kpop," a fan remarked.

"THE BIGGEST ONE JUNGKOOK," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's numerous solo achievements with his debut solo album GOLDEN

The BTS idol's single SEVEN and his solo album GOLDEN dominated the charts worldwide, like the Billboard Hot 100. SEVEN debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts, achieving a rare "Billboard All Kill."

This accomplishment positioned the singer alongside fellow BTS member Jimin as the only two Korean solo artists to debut atop the Hot 100. He released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023.

Commercially, GOLDEN debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over a million copies within its first week. The BTS idol also won the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, and 2023 Billboard Music Awards for SEVEN.

He won the Top K-pop Album category in the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for his album GOLDEN and the Top Global K-pop Song category with the album's title track, Standing Next To You.

In other news, the BTS idol will return to civilian life on June 11, 2025.

