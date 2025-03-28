“RM always lead with kindness” — Fans react as BTS’ Namjoon donates 100 million KRW to help South Korea wildfire victims amidst ongoing enlistment

On March 28, 2025, Star News reported that BTS' Namjoon (RM) donated 100 million Korean Won (approximately $68,170) to assist victims of the devastating wildfires in southeastern South Korea.

Since March 21, 2025, South Korea has had some of the most destructive wildfires in its history. According to Reuters, these fires mainly affected North Gyeongsang Province (mostly Uiseong County and Andong City), and some areas of the southern Gyeongsang Province.

In total, at least 28 people were killed by March 28, and over 45,000 hectares (about 111,200 acres) of forest land have been consumed by a fire.

Notably, the historic Gounsa Temple, a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple in Uiseong, has been reduced to ashes.

Star News reported that Namjoon stated that he hopes the victims could "quickly return to their daily lives."

"I decided to donate in the hopes that it would be of some help in recovering from the wildfire damage. I would like to express my gratitude to those who are doing their best to fight the wildfires and help the victims, and I hope that the victims can quickly return to their daily lives."

Fans lauded the BTS leader's donation as a beacon of hope and support for those affected. They stated that they are proud to "stan" the right idol and right group.

One fan wrote on X:

"RM always lead with kindness"

Fans praised how "people like RM and BTS" are always trying to help others either financially or through their music.

"I don’t know why I’ve been so sensitive lately, just reading news like this already makes me cry. Thank you, RM," a fan wrote.

"I'm so sad for the victims, but I'm relieved that there are people like RM and BTS who always make a point of helping people, both through their music and financially. RM, you are an angel," another fan wrote.

"I love how sensitive he is. He hasn't changed at all since his debut. He's still that sensitive, cute boy," another fan added.

Others hailed Namjoon as "Kpop's best leader."

"I stan the right person. I stan the right people. I stan the right group. I stan good people," a fan remarked.

"As expected from Kpop's best leader," another fan commented.

"Being an ARMY feels great cause you know you stan the right people," another fan added.

BTS' Namjoon, j-hope, SUGA, IU, Kim Ji-won, and others step up to help South Korea wildfire victims

The wildfires primarily affected the central and southern areas of South Korea, with more than 20 separate fires burning simultaneously. The largest fires occurred in Uiseong County, the City of Andong, and surrounding regions of North Gyeongsang Province.

An estimated 87,240 hectares (approximately 215,500 acres) of land burned. This is the highest area to burn on record in the country. Reports indicate that about 28 people were killed as a consequence of the wildfires, including three firefighters and one employee of the local government.

Most of the fatalities were elderly residents.

In addition to the fatalities, 37 people sustained injuries, nine of whom were reported to be in serious condition. The crisis also led to the evacuation of over 37,800 residents, displacing them from their homes and communities.

In particular, the Gounsa Temple (itself from the Silla Dynasty) experienced severe damage. Temple structures such as the Gaunru Pavilion and Yeongsu Hall, both of which are designated national treasures, were burned down.

The fires also damaged the UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Hahoe Folk Village and Byeongsan Seowon, necessitating evacuation and emergency protection measures to prevent cultural loss.

In response to the escalating crisis, the South Korean government mobilized extensive resources to combat the wildfires.

Over 10,000 personnel, including firefighters, military forces, and emergency responders, were deployed alongside more than 120 helicopters and numerous ground vehicles.

The 2025 wildfires are particularly concerning, as they have already eclipsed the size of the largest recorded wildfire prior to March 2000, which burned approximately 23,913 hectares.

Numerous Korean celebrities beyond BTS, including G-Dragon, SEVENTEEN, IU, Karina of AESPA, and Cha Eun-woo, have donated to support those affected by the wildfires.

Some of the South Korean celebrities who donated to the cause:

SEVENTEEN – 1 billion KRW (about $682,000)

JYP Entertainment & Stray Kids – 500 million KRW (about $341,000)

IU – 200 million KRW (about $136,000)

IVE – 200 million KRW (about $136,000)

Suzy – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

BTS’ SUGA – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

BTS’ j-hope – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

SNSD’s Taeyeon – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Red Velvet’s Seulgi – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

NCT’s Mark – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

MONSTA X — 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

aespa’s Karina — 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Actress Kim Ji-won – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

GOT7’s Jinyoung – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

TWICE’s Jihyo – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

LE SSERAFIM – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

PLAVE – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

NCT’s Haechan – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

OH MY GIRL’s Arin — 20 million KRW (about $13,672)

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong — 10 million KRW (about $6,836)

Despite these efforts, containment was challenging due to strong winds and dry conditions that fueled the rapid spread of the fires.

The government declared several affected regions as disaster zones, facilitating the allocation of emergency funds and resources to support firefighting operations and aid displaced residents.

