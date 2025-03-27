"WHAT DO YOU MEAN NATION WIDE TOUR IN APRIL ??!!!" - Internet in a frenzy as Chef Lee Yeon-bok seemingly reveals BTS' Jin's upcoming plans

Speculation about BTS' Jin's upcoming activities is surging after a surprising remark from Chef Lee Yeon-bok. During a press conference for KBS Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, released on March 27, 2025, the renowned chef casually mentioned Jin was preparing for a "nationwide tour" in April.

As per a report by Korea Economic Daily (Hankyung), Chef Lee Yeon-bok, who has previously shared his close bond with Jin, was asked to invite the idol to his new show. In response, the chef revealed,

"BTS' Jin asked me to teach him how to toss a wok, so I was going to teach him, but I heard there's a nationwide tour starting in April. If a celeb is that sincere about cooking, that's enough. I'll gladly help."

The unexpected comment about a possible upcoming tour immediately sent fans into a frenzy. While BTS' Jin was yet to confirm any tour plans, fans were eager to know more. Many were left wondering if this was an unintentional slip about upcoming activities. Social media erupted with theories, with one fan commenting,

"WHAT DO YOU MEAN NATION WIDE TOUR IN APRIL ??!!!"

"Tour in april? Like this or the next one? Jin's solo or bts? Chef just gave a big spoiler to us delulu, bangtan deprived fandom. He doesn't know he poked a bear," read a comment on X.

"I'll just wait and see without speculating... Whatever comes from him will be good, right now I just want him to show up... This Seokjin drought is too hard, come back," mentioned another fan.

"Brooo Jin's nationwide tour in korea We can wait until official announcement but we will watch his live singing after long time can't wait," said one netizen.

"NATIONWIDE TOUR IN APRIL ?!?!? OMFG WHAT IS THIS MEAN OH MY FCKING GOD IM SO INVESTED RN CHEF LEE YEONBOK KNOWS THE TEA KIM SEOKJIN WHAT ARE YOU PLANNING ," wrote an X user.

The statement instantly set off speculation. While BTS' Jin has yet to confirm any tour plans, fans are eager to know whether this refers to solo activities, a special project, or something entirely unexpected.

"What does he mean by nation wide tour? Does he mean concert tour? Or some travel show like tour? Or some cooking related something??" said this fan.

"What does he mean by that?!) concerts?!( the Coldplay concerts?!? Promo tour for the Netflix show?!) brand events?!) ALO related promos?!)," speculating one netizen.

"press tour for the kian84 netflix show? surely if it was a music tour it won't get spoiled like this+we'd have gotten SOME leaks before that," wrote an X user.

"Not sure what's with the nationwide tour, but i'm sure it's not nini's tour. u need a lot of songs to go on tour, n his discography isn't that big. plus, hobi is already on tour, so none of the other tannies will do music related activities while one is already doing something as we've always seen. so let's not get our hopes high," added this individual on X.

Inside BTS' Jin and chef Lee Yeon-bok's enduring friendship

BTS' Jin and renowned chef Lee Yeon-bok have built a strong bond over the years, sharing moments that go beyond their professional fields. Their friendship, which began on the variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator (Chef & My Fridge) in 2017, has flourished through various interactions, on and off-screen.

On multiple occasions, the celebrity chef has expressed admiration for Jin's personality and manners. Their camaraderie was evident when they reunited after BTS' Jin's military discharge, with Lee Yeon-bok sharing a heartfelt photo on social media on July 2, 2024. The post, marking their first meeting since Jin's return, quickly gained attention from fans.

Their bond extends to shared meals and thoughtful gestures. On September 15, 2024, the two were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Yeouido, South Korea. BTS' Jin generously covered the bill, prompting the chef to promise a treat in return.

Their connection was also highlighted in Half-star Hotel in Lost Island, where they appeared together in episodes 15 and 16. Additionally, BTS' Jin visited Lee Yeon-bok's home to learn a shrimp recipe, an interaction captured in a cooking vlog released on BANGTANTV before his military enlistment in 2022.

On January 11, 2025, Lee Yeon-bok revealed that Jin had gifted him alcohol, which the singer had started preparing before his enlistment in December 2022 in the show The Drunken Truth with Chef Baek Jong-won. The chef shared his appreciation for the thoughtful present, emphasizing how much it meant to him.

BTS' Jin dominates music and entertainment with a solo album, OSTs, and variety shows

Expand Tweet

Since completing his military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin has been actively expanding his solo career across music, variety shows, and brand endorsements. His debut album, Happy, released on November 15 at 2 pm KST, marked a major milestone.

Featuring six tracks, the album showcased Jin's involvement in songwriting, composing, and production for four of them. The record included collaborations with Gary Barlow of Take That, Red Velvet's Wendy, and One Ok Rock's Taka.

Happy quickly climbed the charts, debuting at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the title track, Running Wild, secured the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. The album sold over 953,000 copies in its first week, making it the highest-selling solo album in Korea for 2024. It also topped the Hanteo Chart daily rankings.

BTS' Jin has continued his musical success with Close to You, an OST for the drama When the Stars Gossip, released on January 26, 2025. The track swiftly reached #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and later climbed to #1 on the Amazon Music Chart and Amazon Best Sellers Chart by February 11.

Beyond music, BTS' Jin is a frequent face on variety shows. He is also confirmed as a regular cast member for Netflix's upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang. He also continues to host his own show, RunJin.

Fans look forward to Jin's upcoming ventures, with fresh projects, new music releases, and more.

