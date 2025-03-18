"Power of Kim Seokjin" - Fans cheer as BTS' Jin's Jin Ramen campaign drives strong sales of special-edition packages

BTS' Jin continues to showcase his influence as his latest campaign with Jin Ramen records impressive sales. According to South Korean media outlet Asia Economy, the special-edition packages featuring BTS' Jin’s image have received a massive response from fans both in Korea and overseas.

BTS’ Jin was officially introduced as the global model for Jin Ramen on February 26, 2025. Both the Mild and Spicy variants of Ottogi’s Jin Ramen featured his pictures prominently on the packaging.

Asia Economy reports, that an Ottogi representative has shared that domestic and international fans have been actively posting their purchases on social media platforms. Although exact figures are yet to be finalized, the company confirmed an increase in sales through its official online store.

"There are many posts on SNS from fans in Korea and abroad certifying their purchases of Jin Ramen," said one Ottogi representative.

Many fans expressed their excitement over the campaign’s impact. One BTS' Jin's fan wrote,

"Power of Kim Seokjin .."

""I'm stocking up on Jin Ramen because of the model." Lmao Which one of you commented that?" says one netizen.

"Watching these sales skyrocket because of Jin is so satisfying. His power is on another level. This is what happens when a global star like Jin becomes the model. The sales speak for themselves," comments an X user.

"The fact that Jin’s face is driving these sales shows how strong his influence is. So proud to see the Jin Ramen packages selling this well. King Seokjin’s impact is undeniable," reads an comment on X.

Many fans also have noted that the campaign's success reflects BTS' Jin's global popularity and influence as a brand ambassador.

"Sold out king" mentions this fan.

"This isn’t just about ramen selling well — it’s the power of Kim Seokjin turning everything he touches into a success. Watching those special-edition packages fly off the shelves proves his unmatched influence," shares this individual on X.

"Take all my money and give me a lifetime supply of Jin Ramen! I'm fully committed to making this company soar to new heights! AAAAAA! Jin was absolutely right, his face card never declines! KING JIN Worldwide Handsome for a reason!" adds this ARMY (BTS fandom name).

Ottogi sets global ambitions with BTS' Jin as the face of Jin Ramen

According to Asia Economy, Ottogi is ramping up efforts to expand its global footprint, placing its bets on the growing K-ramen craze. The company has officially launched a large-scale global strategy, tapping BTS member Jin as the face of its flagship product, Jin Ramen, while also planning a significant rebranding move.

According to industry sources on March 18, Ottogi's global campaign video starring BTS' Jin has already crossed 900,000 views since its release on March 13. The promotional video, themed Real Love, was designed like a romantic drama.

It captures BTS' Jin enjoying a warm bowl of Jin Ramen on a rainy day, amplifying the emotional appeal of the product. Fans reacted enthusiastically, praising the collaboration and expressing their intent to buy more.

As per Asia Economy, Ottogi is looking to replicate the "BTS effect" that boosted Samyang Foods’ Buldak Bokkeum Myeon after BTS member Jimin was seen eating it during a live broadcast. The viral moment led to record-breaking exports for Samyang, a model Ottogi now hopes to follow.

Part of Ottogi’s global strategy includes changing its English name from OTTOGI to OTOKI to ensure easier recognition and pronunciation in overseas markets as Asia Economy reports. The proposal will be formally discussed at the upcoming shareholders' meeting on March 26.

Despite these aggressive moves, challenges remain. Ottogi has traditionally focused on the domestic market and lags behind competitors like Nongshim and Samyang Foods in overseas operations.

Asia Economy reports that while Nongshim and Samyang have established strong international networks — with US-based factories and wide retail distribution — Ottogi’s overseas sales accounted for only around 10% in recent years. In contrast, Nongshim reported 37%, and Samyang Foods recorded 76% in overseas sales.

Ottogi’s plan to build a production plant in California is seen as a potential game changer as per the outlet. The facility is expected to lower logistics and production costs once operational.

However, progress has been slow. Although the land was purchased in 2022, construction has not begun due to prolonged permit issues. The company now expects to break ground in the first half of this year.

With a goal of reaching 1 trillion won in global sales by 2028 — nearly tripling its current overseas revenue — Ottogi faces mounting pressure to deliver a blockbuster product.

Industry experts argue that while BTS' Jin’s star power has increased Jin Ramen’s visibility, but the brand still lacks the distinct identity needed to rival export leaders like Shin Ramyun or Buldak.

“Ottogi needs to go beyond domestic success and develop a product that can truly capture global tastes. Without that, it will be hard to gain a solid foothold in the competitive instant noodle market," an industry insider commented to Asia Economy.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin is set to join Netflix’s 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang as a fixed cast member.

