"It carries the message of wanting to stay together"- BTS' Jin dedicates his solo title track 'Running Wild' for ARMY at the Gucci FW25 show

On February 25, 2025, BTS’ Jin attended Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s global brand ambassador. Marking his second appearance at the luxury brand’s runway event, he witnessed the unveiling of the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Ahead of the show, Jin sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea, where he shared his thoughts on attending his second Gucci runway event.

When asked if he could dedicate a song to the ARMY (BTS' fans) present at the show, Jin chose Running Wild, the title track from his solo album, Happy.

"I'd love to dedicate my solo title track, Running Wild, to them. It carries the message of wanting to stay together, and I wanted to express my gratitude to ARMY through this song," said the BTS member.

A reel featuring moments from Jin’s interview and the event was shared by Harper’s Bazaar Korea via Instagram on February 27, 2025. Inviting fans to watch the footage from the day, the caption of the reel read:

"We asked BTS Jin, who attended the 2025 F/W Gucci runway show, 'What song do you want to play for ARMY at this moment?' Check out the video that captures the vivid scenes of that day."

BTS’ Jin attends Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s global ambassador, along with new releases in music and entertainment

In the interview, BTS vocalist Kim Seok-jin reflected on his previous experience with Gucci and admitted feeling nervous the first time, but hoped to enjoy the event more this year. He also expressed his excitement about seeing unique styles up close and watching the models showcase the "incredible" outifts on the runway.

"Aside from concerts, it's been a while since I've been in a setting with so many people, I hope to feel more at ease and enjoy it this time. I was quite nervous the last time I attended. A fashion show is a rare opportunity to see styles I wouldn't normally come across. Watching models walk the runway in incredible looks sometimes makes me wonder," the singer said.

At the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025 showcase during Milan Fashion Week, the BTS member appeared in a chic look, layering a black leather jacket over a contrasting blue-and-white striped shirt. He paired it with earrings, a black tie, and tailored black trousers. In the interview, the singer-songwriter talked about the look, saying,

"This leather jacket I'm wearing today has a classic yet chic charm, so I decided to go with it. The Gucci logo earrings brighten up my face and complement my overall look, so I thought they'd be the perfect finishing touch."

On August 7, 2024, Gucci named BTS’ Jin as its new global brand ambassador, unveiling the news through a joint Instagram post. The announcement featured him dressed in key pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.

Jin’s partnership with the luxury fashion house came soon after he completed his mandatory military service in June 2024. The I Will Come to You singer-songwriter embraced this new phase in his career, making his first official appearance as Gucci’s ambassador at Milan Fashion Week in September 2024.

Meanwhile, for those unversed, BTS' Jin made his solo debut with the album Happy, released on November 15, 2024, under Big Hit Music. The track Running Wild serves as the album’s lead single.

A fusion of new wave and British rock, the song was written and produced by Take That’s lead vocalist, Gary Barlow, along with other collaborators. Sung entirely in English, the track carries a message of hope and love.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Running Wild music video follows Jin as he remains calm amid a meteor shower. Instead of panicking, he embarks on a road trip with his dog, finding peace in the chaos. Scenes of hope and love, like a family reuniting, reinforce the song’s uplifting message.

Upon release, Running Wild soared to the top of iTunes' Top Songs charts in several countries, including Australia, Finland, and Brazil. It also secured the #1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Additionally, Happy achieved remarkable success, selling over 953K copies in its first week. It also dominated Hanteo Chart’s daily rankings and became Korea’s best-selling solo album of 2024.

Recently, he released his second original soundtrack, Close to You, on January 26, 2025, for the drama When the Stars Gossip. The song quickly gained traction, reaching #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart before claiming the top spot on both the Amazon Music Chart and the Amazon Best Sellers Chart by February 11.

Beyond fashion and music, the idol has remained active in entertainment ever since his military discharge. He has been engaging with audiences through several variety shows, like K-Star Next Door and Kian's Bizarre B&B, and is confirmed as a regular cast member of Netflix’s 2025 variety program Daehwanjang Gianjang.

As Jin continues to explore new projects, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming endeavors, from fresh music to exciting career moves.

