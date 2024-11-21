"Nailed it again" - Fans in awe of BTS' Jin's Running Wild' performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

BTS' Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, continues to captivate fans with his performances. On Wednesday, November 20 (local time), 2024, the artist took the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, delivering a live rendition of his hit song Running Wild. The song is the title track from his solo debut album, Happy.

This appearance marked a significant milestone in the artist's solo career, showcasing his talent and charisma. Renowned for his vocals and stage presence, the K-pop idol brought energy to the performance, leaving viewers impressed.

Fan took to social media platforms as they shared their admiration. Many praised his effortless ability to own the stage, with one fan perfectly capturing the collective sentiment,

"I am so proud of him!! He nailed it again!!! RUNNING WILD ON FALLON #JinOnFallon #FallonTonight #JIN #방탄소년단진"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jin's performance drew praise online, with fans lauding his vocal prowess and stage presence.

"THAT WAS SO SO GOOD HE JUST BE HITTING THOSE HIGH NOTES EFFORTLESSLY 😭😭😭 SO PROUD OF U NINI," said one fan.

"Jin's voice singing live is INSANE. That power beating the backtrack over that band? 🔥🫠 Also, I need a thread of "clothes only BTS could look good in" because God knows this was 1 of em 🥲" shared an ARMY.

"Love when male singer use thier feminine high pinched voice so effortlessly," praised an X user.

"It's fascinating to hear various nuances of voice as if it's the simplest thing in the world. This is achieved when you know how to sing live. High and low, you do it as a matter of course when you're Jin. 🤌😎" Commented another fan.

Fans also noted the singer's impeccable style, praising his performance and striking looks. His outfit and overall appearance also became a hot topic, further amplifying the admiration for his stage presence.

"the green jacket, green mic, green in-ear pieces..can i as an armytarian say something," a fan said.

"Top tier vocals, top tier visuals, top tier performance, top tier Jin! So happy, proud and excited for him!🎉🎤🔥🫠🥰🐹💜🏃‍♂️ " Remarked another ARMY.

"THE VOCALS!!!! He devoured. The green jacket MAGNIFICENT, the green mic I LOVE THIS PERFORMANCE! he gave it his everything. A FREAKING CULTURAL RESET, ICONIC, PHENOMENAL, OUT OF THIS WORLD INCREDIBLE," added a netizen.

BTS' Jin discusses album Happy, ARMY dedication, shares military moments, and more on The Tonight Show

BTS' Jin appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 20. He promoted his solo debut album, Happy, released on November 15. During the show, Jin spoke about his album and military service, sharing fun moments with host Fallon.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist discussed the inspiration behind his solo album Happy. He shared that happiness holds significant value for him and wanted to convey that feeling through his music, which led to the album's title.

"Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me, simply because it is so important to me. I wanted to express happiness through music. So, that's why the title of my album is Happy."

Jimmy Fallon mentioned a song from the Happy album, I'll Come To You, which was written for ARMYs. The singer-songwriter explained that the song reflects how much he missed his fans during the year and a half he was in the military.

"For a year and a half, I had limited opportunities to see my fans. So, this song captures how much I missed them during that time." He then added, "I love you, ARMY."

Fallon responded, saying,

"I love you ARMYs too."

He then asked Jin if he missed performing live. The singer-songwriter admitted that performing in front of fans always brings a mix of nervousness and excitement, and the same feeling applies when performing for Fallon. Fallon laughed at this comment and reassured him, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver an outstanding performance.

One highlight was the idol teaching Fallon the Super Tuna dance. The two performed the playful moves, entertaining both the audience and viewers at home.

In another segment, Fallon brought up a memorable moment after Jin's military discharge. He recalled how the BTS members gathered outside the facility to welcome him.

Expand Tweet

Fallon then showed him a photo of RM playing a saxophone during the reunion. When asked about the song RM played, the eldest BTS member admitted he had no idea.

"I wasn't exactly sure what RM was doing," he said. "But he was playing something for me. I didn't even know he was there."

Jin's solo debut, Running Wild, tops charts and delivers a powerful message of hope and love

On November 15 at 2 pm KST, the eldest member of BTS released his debut solo album, Happy. The album's title track, Running Wild, blends new wave and British rock. The song was written and produced by Gary Barlow, the lead vocalist of the UK pop group Take That. Performed entirely in English, the lyrics deliver a message about pursuing hope and love.

The lead single quickly topped iTunes' Top Songs charts in countries like Australia, Finland, and Brazil and claimed the #1 position in the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Image via X/@FallonTonight)

The music video for Running Wild is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It begins with a meteor shower, causing panic everywhere. Unlike others, the artist remains calm and chooses a different path. He embarks on a road trip with his dog, finding peace in the chaos.

The visuals emphasize themes of hope and love, as seen when he drives past a family reuniting. The story portrays his decision to face the end of the world with serenity, echoing the song's uplifting lyrics.

The album Happy features six tracks, with Kim Seokjin contributing extensively as a writer, composer, and producer for four of them. The album has swiftly climbed to the top of the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart since its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback