5 best moments from BTS Jin's 'Running Wild' to note while watching the MV

Jin's track Running Wild from his debut album Happy, released on November 15, quickly became a hit. It earned 4 million plays on Spotify on its first day and reached #8 on the charts by day four. The track has since garnered 7 million views on YouTube.

The track has topped iTunes in Australia, Finland, and Brazil while the album ranked among the top in 40 countries. The Running Wild music video is set during a meteorite apocalypse where Jin is spotted spending time with his pet on the last day on the earth.

Running Wild features a reduced dog as Jin's beloved pet

The storyline of Running Wild revolves around the meteorite striking Earth, leading to an apocalypse. The music video begins with Jin and his pet dog witnessing the chaos with serenity on his face.

Trending

Amidst the turmoil, Jin reminisces about moments with his pet and accepts the inevitable end. The music video offers fans a seamless narrative paired with stunning cinematography. However, they can focus on these moments to capture the song's essence.

1) When Jin watches the movie

A snap from Jin's Running Wild (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Upon hearing the meteorite's apocalypse siren, Jin remains calm and lets his dog run free. The dog finds its way to a movie theater, where they sit together watching The Last Day on the Earth. Jin points out toward the screen, signifying his love and connection with his pet.

The lyrics during this scene reflect the nostalgia of a night out, capturing the joy and spontaneity as if it were the last day.

"Remember how we used to love back then / Livin' like we had no end / Let's stay out all night / Out all night until we see the sun"

2) When Jin runs with his pet at the beach

A snap from Jin's Running Wild (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Another nostalgic moment arises when Jin recalls his beachside adventures with his pet. With some sporadic visuals, the song portrays these memories while Jin is sitting outside his car and remembering those moments. The title of the song seamlessly aligns with the visual and the lyrics read,

"Lovin' like it's made for us / Running 'til there’s nothin' left / 'Til our last breath / We’ll be running wild"

Read more: "Time to cast him" — ARMYs react to Fast & Furious official account hailing BTS' Jin as the "New Drift King"

3) When the meteorites hit the ground

A track from Jin's new solo track (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Another captivating scene shows Jin navigating winding hill roads with his pet. While driving, he looks up to witness meteorites striking the hills, delivering a visually mesmerizing cinematic experience.

4) When Jin tries to escape death

A track from Jin's new solo track (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

A thrilling moment arises when Jin drives on a deserted highway, surrounded by the chaos of meteorites striking the ground. The visuals blend intense action with fleeting glimpses of Jin’s joyful memories with his pet, symbolizing their unbreakable bond.

The fast-paced track amplifies the suspense as Jin makes a frantic attempt to shield himself and his pet from the impending disaster.

Read more: “Stop feeding our delulus”- Fans react to BTS’ Jin’s reason behind recommending Jimin’s 'Who' to ARMY

5) The final scene

A track from Jin's new solo track (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

In the final moments of the music video, the meteorite's impact takes center stage. As Jin makes a last attempt to protect his pet, fragments of loving memories play in reverse, symbolizing life’s final moments.

The cinematography highlights Jin watching the meteorite land and his peaceful expression contrasts the chaos, offering a serene conclusion.

Read more: "OKAY SEOKJIN WE GET IT"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's Fanboy Confession about Taehyung in 'Love Wins All' MV

"The track serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of remaining calm amidst chaos. It also highlights the deep bond between humans and their pets, symbolizing unwavering loyalty and love while showcasing moments that should be treasured.

Read more: “He’s the cutest”- Fans react as BTS' Jin successful attempt at the language challenge on Spotify’s K-Pop ON! Hub!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback