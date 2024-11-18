“Stop feeding our delulus”- Fans react to BTS’ Jin’s reason behind recommending Jimin’s 'Who' to ARMY

A recent Weverse interview with Jin of BTS, released on November 19, 2024, has captured the attention of fans worldwide. In the interview, he shared a special playlist on Apple Music, featuring 10 carefully selected songs, including tracks featuring his fellow BTS members and his solo work.

One standout moment from the playlist was him adding Jimin’s song “Who” to his collection, a gesture that thrilled fans. He expressed his fondness for the track, saying he often hums it and wholeheartedly recommends it. He expressed he likes it specifically because it is based on ARMY.

Another highlight was his inclusion of IU’s “Love Wins All,” which features BTS’ V. This choice further reflected the bond and admiration he shares with his bandmates.

Some of the comments about Jin choosing Jimin's song were:

"Jin be single-handedly saving it up," a fan said.

"Not who being to Jin what super tuna is to jimin," a fan stated.

"CRYING MY EYES OUT BTS ALWAYS SUPPORT EACH OTHERS," a fan wrote.

Another bunch of fans expressed saying,

"He is someone who knows and loves jimin and is loved in return," a fan claimed.

"Please I badly need to hear him cover Who and when am I going to get my jinmin collab," a fan expressed.

Jin reveals in 10-track personalised playlist to Weverse

A Weverse article titled "The BTS Member’s Musical Guide to Happiness" was released on November 18, 2024, penned by Choi Catherine Minsuh. The article features a curated playlist of ten songs, blending K-pop and English-language tracks handpicked by BTS' Jin.

It also highlighted his reflections on his solo album Happy and his admiration for his fellow BTS members’ musical efforts. The standout moment of revealing this playlist was picking his members' songs.

The playlist included Love Wins All by IU featuring V, ranked 5th, and Who by Jimin from his solo album MUSE, at 6th. Jin expressed his admiration for these tracks with warm and playful remarks. Regarding Who, he admitted to frequently humming Jimin’s heartfelt line,

"Everywhere I go lately, I hum Jimin’s line, “Who is my heart waiting for?” I strongly recommend “Who,” especially since it’s filled with his feelings for ARMY.”

This revelation about the lyrics being about the ARMY made the entire fandom feel even more connected to the song. Fans made comments about their delulus being right about thinking they were the "who" Jimin was talking about in his song. About Love Wins All, he added a comment on V’s appearance in the video.

“I’ve been listening to this song ever since it first came out. Bonus points for how handsome Taejun… I mean, Taehyung looks in the video.”

He shared his insights into four tracks from Happy, revealing personal stories and inspirations behind them. He described the lead single Running Wild as a song that resonated deeply with him from the first listen, emphasizing its uplifting message of perseverance and hope. Fans appreciated his intention for the song to inspire listeners to keep pushing forward.

Another track, I’ll Be There, was likened to a fizzy can of soda for its refreshing vibe. He humorously encouraged fans to watch the accompanying music video, highlighting his wit and visuals. Another standout from his list was Falling, a collaboration with Taka and Toru of ONE OK ROCK. He praised Toru’s guitar performance, encouraging fans to appreciate the rich instrumentation.

Finally, I Will Come to You was revealed as a love letter to ARMY, capturing Jin’s longing and affection for his fans during times apart.

The complete playlist featured in the article is as follows:

1. Running Wild

2. I’ll Be There

3. Falling

4. I Will Come to You

5. Love Wins All - I.U

6. Who - Jimin

7. Wherever You Are - ONE OK ROCK

8. When This Rain Stops - WENDY

9. Cry Out - ONE OK ROCK

10. Photograph - ED SHEERAN

Jin’s playful and heartfelt revelations in this piece touched fans.

