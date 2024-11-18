"OKAY SEOKJIN WE GET IT"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's fanboy confession about Taehyung in 'Love Wins All' MV

BTS’ Jin showcased his love for fellow group members including Kim Taehyung in the latest favorite songs playlist. On November 18, Weverse Magazine dropped Jin's playlist with songs that he enjoys listening to, which included IU's song Love Wins All.

Notably, the Love Wins All music video was directed by Um Tae-hwa and featured BTS member Kim Taehyung. The music video received much appreciation from fans for its captivating plot and IU and Kim Taehyung's performance.

Additionally, Jin also revealed what he liked about this collaboration song through his playlist. He started enjoying the track since it was released on January 24, 2024. He also added that V's visuals were a bonus point of the MV.

“I’ve been listening to this song ever since it first came out. Bonus points for how handsome Taejun… I mean, Taehyung looks in the video.”- he said.

As Jin appreciated Kim Taehyung’s looks, BTS fans have shown their happiness online over the bond shared between the K-pop idols. They also wished for their reunion as the Rainy Days singer is currently in the military.

"seokjin was so emerged in taehyung’s handsomeness that he forgot to talk about the song and ended up praising taehyung like he always does OKAY SEOKJIN WE GET IT."- a fan said.

“Head full of Seokjin texting taehyung with just "dearest, darling, my universe" everyday.”- a fan added.

“If you think you are the biggest fan of Taejun (Taehyung) you are WRONG. It's SEOKJIN.”- a user commented.

Fans were happy to see how he acknowledged Kim Taehyung as “Taejun”, the fan-given name of his character in the Love Wins All music video.

“Aww, he knows the fan made name that tae and iu acknowledged. I bet you tae loved it so much that he shared it with the other members.”- a user commented.

“He is real for taking tae name as taejun.”- a fan reacted.

“So he knew ppl been calling them taejun and jihye.”- another user commented.

Fans stated that Jin would only appreciate Kim Taehyung's looks beside himself.

“Jin praising Tae's looks is a never ending saga”- a user stated.

“The only man jin will call handsome is his Voo.”- a fan commented.

“There's only two people that Seokjin calls handsome. Taehyung and himself.”- a fan wrote.

BTS’s Jin reveals his playlist with songs by Jimin, IU, ONE OK ROCK, and more

BTS’ Jin recently dropped his debut solo album Happy with the title track Running Wild on November 15, 2024. A few days later he unveiled his playlist including songs from his first album as well as songs by other artists which brings him happiness.

He also added Jimin's recent song Who to the playlist and revealed humming one line from the song often. The BTS member stated:

“Everywhere I go lately, I hum Jimin’s line, “Who is my heart waiting for?” I strongly recommend “Who,” especially since it’s filled with his feelings for ARMY.”

BTS’ Jin's playlist:

Running Wild by Jin

I’ll Be There by Jin

Falling by Jin

I will come to you by Jin

Love Wins All by IU

WHO by Jimin

Wherever You Are by ONE OK ROCK

When This Rain Stops by Wendy

Cry Out by ONE OK ROCK

Photograph by Ed Sheeran

Meanwhile, BTS Jin held the Happy Special Stage's first show for fans on November 16, 2024. Red Velvet's Wendy appeared as a guest performer on the second show on November 17, 2024, for their collaboration song Heart on the Window.

