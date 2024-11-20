"Time to cast him" — ARMYs react to Fast & Furious official account hailing BTS' Jin as the "New drift king"

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the official X account of Fast & Furious commented on a fan tweet of BTS' Jin drifting in a car. The clip is from the Grammy-nominated musician's Running Wild behind-the-scenes clip posted on the official Instagram story of Lumpens (@lumpens), the production house of BTS and Jin's music videos.

In the video, the BTS singer was seen driving a Mustang and drifting without using a stuntman for the filming of Running Wild. Fast & Furious' X account, @TheFastSaga, wrote in their tweet:

"New drift king unlocked"

The BTS ARMY rejoiced to see the online interaction between Hollywood's one of the most popular movie franchises and the K-pop sensation. Previously, BTS' Park Jimin collaborated with the Fast & Furious franchise for an original soundtrack, Angel Pt. 1, for its 10th movie, Fast X (2023). Hence, the recent tweet heightened fans' expectations of another future collaboration.

One fan asked Fast & Furious to cast the BTS idol in their next upcoming movie and wrote on X:

"Ok time to cast him. Maybe the new sequel can be set in Seoul or wherever it is, that would be interesting."

The BTS fandom flooded the Hollywood movie franchise's comment section, asking them to cast the singer.

"How about casting him? you can be the way to bring back his old (forgotten) dream," one fan wrote.

"Look at that face card. These are screen grabs. Cast him in something or give him an ost. He can do rock!" another fan wrote.

"HOW ABOUT KIM SEOKJIN IN THE NEXT FAST AND FURIOUS?" another fan added.

Others shared ideas on how Jin can play the role of Han's brother. Han Lue is one of the main characters from the Fast & Furious movies and is portrayed by American-Korean actor Sung Kang. A few fans highlighted that the BTS idol also has a degree in Film and Visual Studies from a prestigious Korean university.

"ADD SEOKJIN TO THE SAGA AS A BROTHER OF HAN, SEOKJIN BEING ON THE SIDE OF UNDERGROUND RACING LIKE THE FIRST MOVIE, PLEASEEEEE," one fan commented.

"Even though he said no acting in the near future, maybe a role in Fast & Furious will change his mind." another fan remarked.

"He's also a graduate in Film and Visual Studies from Konkuk University, you know? Just saying," one other fan said.

BTS' Jin surprised fans by doing his own stunts in Running Wild MV

On November 16 and 17, the BTS idol held a 'Jin Happy Special Stage' fan event in Seoul, where he performed on all six tracks from his debut solo album, Happy. The show was live-streamed on Weverse and was accessible to paid subscribers. During the showcase, he revealed that he did his own car stunts in the Running Wild MV.

"I went very simple and thought I should just run but I felt so old to just run. You all grow old, you all pant when you run. Anyway I began to think I should drive instead," he said.

On November 19, 2024, the K-pop superstar appeared on Lee Mujin's talk show, Leemujin Service, where he said the director of Running Wild MV was scared.

"They wanted to me drive like I was dodging something. Luckily, I am an excellent driver. So I drove like this [gestures]. The director yelled, 'Oh! I don't want to die! Please don't do that!' I said, 'Didn't you just tell me to?' He replied, 'No, I just wanted you to pretend'. I said, 'But it looks more real this way, right?' The director kept shouting."

The BTS idol served in the South Korean military from December 2022 to June 2024. On October 17, 2024, j-hope was discharged from his service, while the other five BTS members (RM, V, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook) will return in June 2025 from their enlistment.

