"Why is he so clueless?" — Fans react to BTS' Jin hilariously getting flustered after learning he won the 'Most Handsome Asian Man' title

BTS' Jin marked a new chapter in his career in 2024 with the release of his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15. The six-track album showcases his voice skills and explores themes of love, happiness, and self-discovery, grounded in a rich band sound. To promote his latest release, he appeared on Lee Mujin's talk show, Leemujin Service, on November 19 on KBS World.

During the show, Lee Mujin shared that the Running Wild singer-songwriter has won the title of the 'Most Handsome Asian Man' several times. Lee Mujin said:

"Should I read it for you? The number one Handsome Asian Man by Foreign Plastic Surgeons in 2018. Number one sculpted face in the world voted in CzDollic, Czech in 2019. The number one perfect male face in the world chosen by Sluis Painting in 2020. The world's most handsome man by Andrey Beauty Studio in 2021."

The Grammy-nominated artist was stunned to hear this and joked that he gained 10 kgs in one month while serving in the military. Lee Mujin assured the BTS idol that regardless of his weight, he is well-known for his good looks. In response, the BTS idol stated that there are many men who are more handsome than him, however, he always practices self-love and keeps a positive mind.

"I gained 10kg in a month when I was a recruit in the military...I also started eating a lot. I guess I wanted some sort of compensation," Jin said.

He further added:

'...If I am chosen, there are people who are not happy with that. They have a lot of comparisons. I think differently. Of course, the world is full of people more handsome people than I am! But it's also true that I'm handsome as well. A positive mindset. You've got to learn."

The BTS fanbase found the idol's reaction hilarious. One fan wrote on X:

"Why is he so clueless???? You calling yourself WWH is not just a joke.... It's a fact!"

Fans joked about how the Running Wild singer-songwriter calls himself the "Worldwide Handsome" but gets surprised whenever others agree to it.

"Shocking news : the guy who was always made himself known as the worldwide handsome is speechless that he was crowned as a worldwide handsome," a fan wrote.

"Ppl read his expression as shocked,, I read it as idgf can we move on, I have actual achievements that are much more important to me as a person," another fan noted.

"For someone who brazenly calls himself worldwide handsome all the time he's always so cutely surprised when someone else does it...it's so delightful," one other fan added.

Others said that after working in the entertainment industry for over 12 years, Jin still gets "speechless" over how others find him good-looking.

"The man who rightfully keeps telling everyone he's worldwide handsome was made speechless. That's impressive as hell hahaha," one fan said.

"Seokjin’s calling himself WWH not knowing he has actual receipts too," another fan remarked.

"12 years in the industry and this is the moment he realized “wait i might actually be worldwide handsome”," another fan joked.

BTS' Jin set to appear on tvN's upcoming reality show Handsome Guys

On December 1, 2024, tvN will air its forthcoming reality show, Handsome Guys, featuring the BTS singer-songwriter, Lee Yi-kyung (Marry My Husband), Shin Seung-ho (Alchemy of Souls), Cha Tae-hyun, and Oh Sang-wook.

The teaser for the upcoming variety program gave viewers a preview of the cast members' collaborative efforts and exciting voyage. The cast would be divided into two groups where they would travel around South Korea. Additionally, they would take part in quiz objectives to win thrilling rewards.

In other news, the BTS idol also released several episodes of his personal reality show, RUN JIN, which is a spin-off of BTS' popular reality show, Run BTS! The idol's show was aired on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

However, the show was halted after it aired episode 11, due to the Happy singer's debut album release and promotion. The singer assured his fans in episode 11 that he will return with new episodes soon.

