"Is he going to Indonesia?" — Fans speculations rife over Today Stage’s Instagram post featuring BTS' Jin, hinting at a concert

On November 17, 2024, Today Stage posted BTS' Kim Seok-jin's photo on its official Instagram handle. For the unversed, Today Stage is an Indonesian account that shares news and information on K-pop performances and concert experiences.

In the post, the organization captioned it with a song lyric from the BTS idol's latest track, Running Wild, and wrote:

"Don’t forget. Don’t forget about the times we shared. All the places that we used to go. Livin’ like we’ve ruled the world"

Following the post, the BTS fanbase speculated that Today Stage could have hinted at Jin's future concert possibility in Indonesia. One fan wrote on X:

"What's today stage????? Is he going to Indonesia?"

Social media was inundated with BTS ARMY's speculations about what the event would be and whether it would be a concert.

"WHAT I HAVE TO PREPARE FOR THIS," one fan wrote.

"If it is. Indonesia deserves it," another fan said.

"STOPPPP I ONLY GOT $5 IN MY POCKET," another fan remarked.

A few fans also lauded the Grammy-nominated musician for "working so hard" to meet with as many fans as he could.

"He's definitely performing there," one fan said.

"He’s working so hard to meet as many fans as he can," another fan said.

"No I just booked Coldplay tickets I’m broke plz no," one other fan wrote.

BTS' Jin tops the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart with his single Running Wild

Jin released his solo album, Happy, including six tracks on November 15, 2024. The lead single from the album, Running Wild, topped the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for two consecutive days from November 15 and 16. It also came No. 1 on the European iTunes Song Chart, topping both charts in over 74 countries.

Running Wild eclipsed BLACKPINK's ROSÉ & Bruno Mars' APT., Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' Die With A Smile, and LINKIN PARK's Two Faced, among others.

His album, Happy, also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and the European iTunes Album Chart across 55 countries on November 15. The album dropped to No. 2 on November 16. The track also opened with 17 million (17,815,474) unfiltered streams on Spotify.

All six tracks from his album entered the Top 130 on the Global Spotify Chart as of November 16. The lead single ranked at No. 8 on the chart while the album's pre-released single, I'll Be There, is currently ranked at No. 20.

In other news, BTS' Jin held a Happy Special Stage concert at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea. It was a two-day fan showcase from November 16, to November 17, 2024. The concert was live-streamed on Weverse and is accessible to subscribed fans.

