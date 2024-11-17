BTS' Jin's 'Happy' Special Stage: Day 1 and 2 setlist & major highlights

BTS' Kim Seok-jin held a two-day mini-concert event titled Happy Special Stage for his fans at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The event was held to commemorate the release of his debut solo album, Happy, which was dropped globally on November 15.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performed live on the six tracks from his latest album along with 3 of his old hit tracks including Moon and The Astronaut. Here is the list of all the songs he performed:

Running Wild

Falling

I will come to you

Another Level

I'll Be There

Super Tuna

Moon

The Astronaut

Running Wild (Costume encore)

Additionally, Jin also performed Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy of RED VELVET) on Day 2 of the Special Stage.

Jin talks about the guitar gifted by Coldplay, shares a self-made PowerPoint presentation, and more

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performed the English lead single, Running Wild, from his album. He also talked about getting a guitar as a gift from Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. Fans were delighted by the surprise entry of RED VELVET's Wendy, who performed Heart on the Window alongside Jin on the event's second day.

On Day 1, the BTS idol shared how he wanted to do a duet with Wendy and his friends called the RED VELVET singer and asked her for a collaboration. Jin thanked her for immediately accepting the offer which resulted in the creation of Heart on the Window track from his latest solo album. He said:

"I was wondering who I should duet with for the song. One day I ate out with my friends and I asked someone that I wanted to do a duet with Wendy. Because I really loved her voice and they called her up, right away. And asked her if she wanted to do a duet with me and she accepted the offer. I want to thank Wendy again. I was really shy."

Jin personally shared behind-the-scenes details about the creation of his new album during the next show, which was a combination of interactive portions and performances. He gave a brief overview of the album and its inspiration to the audience using a PowerPoint slideshow presentation he had created himself.

Jin entertained his fans with a variety of songs, games, and tales at the Happy Special Stage event. He also shared how he and BTS' j-hope would hilariously tease their other band members who are still serving in the military.

In other news, BTS' Namjoon, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and Taehyung have been serving their mandatory enlistment in the Republic of Korea Army. They will return in June 2025 to reconvene group activities and their solo endeavors.

