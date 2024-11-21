BTS' Jin’s ‘HAPPY’ debuts at #1 on Japan's Billboard Download Albums Chart and #2 on Hot Albums Chart

On November 20, Billboard's social media announced that BTS' Jin's solo album HAPPY debuted at #1 on Billboard Japan's Download Albums chart, with 3,986 downloads from November 11 to 17. Linkin Park's From Zero ranked #2 with 3,168 downloads, and Stray Kids' GIANT started at #3 with 2,500 downloads.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, Kim Seokjin’s inaugural solo album was placed at #2 on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums Chart. Jin’s album was placed next to Stray Kids’ GIANT, which secured the first position on the chart. The third place on this chart was taken by J Soul Brothers’ Echoes of Duality.

BTS' Jin’s HAPPY debuted at #2 on ORICON Weekly Albums Chart

Expand Tweet

Kim Seokjin’s first solo debut album earned #2 on the ORICON Weekly Albums Chart. The album achieved the position with the sales of over 219,241 copies across Japan within its first week of launch.

BTS' Jin also became the fourth Korean/K-pop soloist in history to hit over 200K sales of an album in Japan within the first week itself. The first and third positions on the chart were taken by Stray Kids’ GIANT and J Soul Brothers’ Echoes of Duality.

On November 21, 2024, BTS' Jin's debut solo album HAPPY debuted on the Circle Weekly Albums Chart with over 1,002,994 copies sold, making him a double million-seller as a soloist.

Released on November 15, 2024, HAPPY was first announced on October 14 by BIGHIT Music, with the promotional schedule and tracklist revealed shortly after. The album includes six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Falling, Another Level, Heart On The Window, and I Will Come to You.

Expand Tweet

I’ll Be There is the pre-release single of HAPPY, which came out on October 25, 2024. The Running Wild is the main track the album.

BTS' Jin further released seven remixes for Running Wild on November 19. Here’s a list of remixes:

Running Wild (Instrumental)

Running Wild (Extended Ver.)

Running Wild (Band Ver.)

Running Wild (Ballad Remix)

Running Wild (Holiday Remix)

Running Wild (Afropop Remix)

Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

All the songs from Jin’s latest album debuted on Spotify Global chart. As of November 21, Running Wild secured #8 on the global charts. Other songs, including I’ll Be There, Heart On The Window, Another Level, Falling, and I will come to you, are placed at #20, #99, #106, #115, and #124 positions, respectively.

In other news, BTS' Jin hosted a Happy special stage event during which he live performed the newest tracks from his debut record HAPPY. The two-day event took place on November 16 and 17, 2024, at 7 and 5 PM KST, respectively. It was held at the Jangchung Arena stage in Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback