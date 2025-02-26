"Dude finally found a Korean in that crowd" - Fans react to BTS' Jin's excitement over meeting Lee Jung-jae at Gucci FW25 in Milan

BTS' Jin made a striking appearance at the Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2025, as Gucci’s global brand ambassador. Attending the opening day of the event, he witnessed the unveiling of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

While fans went into a frenzy over Jin's appearance and his minimal interaction at the event, one moment stood out—his meeting with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. The interaction quickly became a highlight, with fans playfully commenting on his visible excitement upon spotting a familiar South Korean face in the crowd in a foreign country.

As clips of their interaction surfaced online, ARMYs (BTS fandom name) couldn’t help but flood social media with amused reactions. One fan wrote,

"Dude finally found a Korean in that crowd 😭"

Many found his visible joy relatable, turning the moment into a trending topic.

"The relief I feel after finding my bestie in a party" joked an ARMY.

"My introvert anxious heart knows exactly how it feels.....The relief!!!!" said an X user.

"WHEN YOU FINALLY FOUND SOMEONE YOU COMFORTABLE WITH IN PARTY😭 I FEEL YOUU JIN I INTROVERT TOO🥹" wrote a netizen.

Jin's meeting with Lee Jung-jae not only sparked excitement but also drew empathetic reactions from fans. Many speculated that the idol, surrounded by a largely international crowd, must have felt relieved to see a familiar face.

"This is actually making me cry. Jin is really reaching out for something/someone familiar to calm him. He is so stressed. I just want to hug him til he feels safe." said one ARMY.

"Idc idl the actor but can he stay with Our Jin little bit more he needs this kind of interaction in that social anxiety event please 💜😅🫣🫢" posted one fan.

"He got relived to see that theres someone whom he can comfortably talk to/interact with 😭he's so precious😭" read a comment on X.

"He's so cute 🥺 he's not even caring about the camera, just wants to connect with someone familiar I will cry Jin omg so sweet 😭" wrote another fan.

Lee Jung-jae previously met BTS' j-hope at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event at La Défense Arena in Paris on January 23, 2025. Now, his encounter with the oldest BTS member added to the excitement among ARMY.

"Lee Jung Jae is collecting BTS members like Pokemon😆" said this netizen.

"THIS GUY KEEPS MEETING THE MEMBERS ONE BY ONE GOD ME WHEN" added this ARMY.

Jin and Lee Jung-jae share a warm reunion at the Gucci FW25 in Milan

Jin and Lee Jung-jae's reunion was not the only fans' highlight of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 showcase during the Milan Fashion Week. BTS Jin turned heads with his chic ensemble, pairing a black leather jacket with a black tie and black tailored trousers. To this monochrome, he added contrast with a simple pastel blue and white striped shirt. Meanwhile, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae was seen wearing a muted brown blazer suit with a solid pastel blue shirt and a dark brown tie.

The two warmly greeted each other, smiling as they exchanged words. The Another Level singer looked excited as they shook hands. He told the actor,

"It's so great to see you here. I've been waiting for you for a long time! I've only seen you at places like movie premieres before."

This wasn’t however, the duo's first meeting. Jin previously attended the VIP premiere of Lee Jung-jae’s 2022 film, Hunt, making their reunion at the Milan Fashion Week even more special for fans.

On August 8, 2024, Gucci introduced BTS' Jin as its newest global brand ambassador after his discharge from mandatory military service. The announcement was made through a joint Instagram post, showcasing him in standout pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.

Gucci’s decision came shortly after the I will come to you singer-songwriter completed his mandatory military service in June 2024, marking a new chapter in his career. Following the announcement, he made his first official appearance as the brand’s ambassador at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2024, further solidifying his presence in the fashion world.

Meanwhile, since completing his military service in June 2024, the oldest BTS member has been actively participating in variety shows. He is set to join Netflix’s 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang as a regular cast member.

On January 26, 2025, he released Close to You, his second original soundtrack for the drama When the Stars Gossip. The song peaked at #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and later secured the top position on the Amazon Music Chart and Amazon Best Sellers chart by February 11.

His debut solo album, Happy, achieved remarkable success, selling over 953,000 copies in its first week. The album topped the Hanteo Chart’s daily rankings and became the best-selling solo album in Korea for 2024.

Fans eagerly await Jin's next steps, anticipating new projects and musical releases.

