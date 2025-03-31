"They will need time to prepare and work" - HYBE CEO discusses BTS' full group comeback plans ahead of June military discharge

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang addressed BTS' group comeback during the company's regular shareholders' meeting on March 31, 2025. South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Lee emphasized that the preparations were underway.

However, as per the news, he added that the members would need time to plan their return after completing their military service in June.

"BTS members are scheduled to complete their military service and return at the end of the first half of this year, so they will need time to prepare and work for their activities after their return." He said.

Lee shared that though the company actively engaged with various producers, BTS, as global artists, must carefully consider their direction before proceeding with new activities.

"The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) also need to think carefully and prepare. Normally, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already become a global top artist, we are continuing to discuss their vision and what's next, so we need to think about the direction for this and work towards it accordingly." Lee stated.

BTS nears completion of military service as Jin and j-hope lead solo endeavors

The members of BTS are gradually approaching the end of their mandatory military service. They enlisted between 2022 and 2023, following South Korea's conscription law that requires all able-bodied men to serve for 18 to 21 months.

Members RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga currently serve in the military. They will have completed about 80% of their service by March 2025. Suga started his service as a social worker because of health issues on September 22, 2023. He is expected to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

RM and V began their service on December 11, 2023, and Jimin and Jungkook joined the next day as active-duty soldiers in the South Korean Army. V completed special training to join the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) in the 2nd Military Police Corps and attained the highest military rank.

Jimin and Jungkook completed a five-week training program at the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon. Jimin distinguished himself as the top recruit and subsequently received an assignment to an artillery unit within the 5th Infantry Division.

Recently, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook attained the rank of Sergeant. They communicated this significant milestone to their fans, collectively referred to as ARMY, through heartfelt letters on the platform Weverse. RM and V are scheduled to officially complete their military service on June 10, 2025, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, 2025.

Jin was the first member of BTS to enlist in December 2022, completing his service in June 2024. j-hope followed suit in April 2023 and was discharged in October 2024.

Since his return, Jin has been actively engaged in solo projects across various domains, including music, variety shows, and brand endorsements. He released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, at 2 pm KST, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The six-track album showcases Jin's substantial contribution to songwriting, composition, and production. It featured collaborations with Gary Barlow of Take That, Wendy of Red Velvet, and Taka from One Ok Rock.

The album Happy made a significant impact by debuting at the top position on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. Concurrently, its lead single, Running Wild, achieved the number one spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

The album surpassed 953,000 copies in pre-sales during its first week, earning the distinction of being the highest-selling solo album in South Korea in 2024. The album also secured the top ranking on Hanteo Chart's daily listings.

Beyond music, Jin has broadened his presence in the entertainment sphere. He will be a regular cast member of Netflix's forthcoming variety show, Daehwanjang Gianjang, in 2025, and he also continues to host his own program, RunJin.

Meanwhile, j-hope has fully resumed his career with his inaugural solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, following his military discharge. The tour commenced with three concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome, beginning on February 28, 2025.

Following his engagements in Seoul, the tour expanded to include North America. Performances have taken place at prominent venues such as the Barclays Center in New York, the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Subsequently, the Asian tour will feature dates in Manila (April 12-13), Saitama (April 19-20), Singapore (April 26-27), and Jakarta (May 3-4). Additional performances are scheduled for Bangkok (May 10-11), Macau (May 17-18), and Taipei (May 24-25), ultimately culminating in a grand finale in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

In addition to his tour, j-hope has also actively released music in 2025. He collaborated with Grammy-winning artist Miguel on the single Sweet Dreams, released on March 7, followed by another track, Mona Lisa, released on March 21.

As the remaining members approach the conclusion of their service, anticipation is mounting for BTS' full-group comeback. While each member continues to explore their pursuits, ARMYs are eager to witness what the future has in store for the group upon their reunion on stage.

