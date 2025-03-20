"Jin's kindness and respect truly shine"- Fans react as media praise his thoughtful hosting and respect for Matsushige Yutaka in Run Jin

For the latest episode of Run Jin, which premiered on March 18, 2025, BTS' Kim Seok-jin received widespread praise from both Korean and Japanese media for his hosting. His respectful approach and considerate attitude toward veteran Japanese actor Matsushige Yutaka became a major talking point among viewers.

Media outlets such as Kstyle and DIPE Korea highlighted how Kim created a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere throughout the episode. Known for his friendly nature, the oldest BTS member not only made Matsushige Yutaka feel comfortable but also tried bridging cultural gaps.

As the media outlets reported, the Japanese actor was seen laughing and engaging freely, a rare sight considering his usually reserved appearances on Korean variety shows.

Fans were quick to react, flooding social media with praise for the K-pop idol's hosting. Many admired how he handled the cultural and language differences with sincerity and respect, allowing Matsushige Yutaka to enjoy his time on the show. One fan on X wrote,

"Jin’s kindness and respect truly shine. He made Matsushige Yukata feel welcomed, proving he’s a true manner idol. This is how we should treat others—with warmth and understanding. Proud of Jin for always being a great role model!"

The episode, which also featured Korean-Japanese singer and television personality Kangnam, has drawn admiration from fans worldwide, with many praising the BTS member for embodying kindness and sincerity as a host.

"Kuddos to Jin for always being respectful to everyone and to the staff of RUN Jin for inviting Kangnam, who was the perfect traductor and was on the same wavelength as Jin and being easy on them in terms of games," said one netizen.

"JIN's amazing manners and Kang chan's humor and kindred sprit in quickly translating K to J," shared an X user.

"This reflects how well he is brought up. One can pretend to have good manners, but time will show. People who interacted with him over the years have the same good comments. Of course towards people he is closed with, he tends to be mischievous/playful. Typical introvert," wrote one more fan.

"Seokjin is indeed very thoughtful and friendly. He's less sneaky in this ep, he cut the food, explained everything to him and I can tell he tried to speak as much Japanese as he can. Ofc shout out to Kangnam who is a good entertainer and interpreter too. Another great episode," explained this viewer.

Japanese fans especially appreciated the BTS vocalist's manners and sensitivity. Many shared that his hosting style allowed Matsushige Yutaka to connect better with Korean culture while feeling respected and valued as a guest.

"The trio of Jin-chan, Kang-chan and Yu-chan was super fun~ A great episode with a lot of Japanese flying around. I was happy to hear a lot of Jin-kun's Japanese. Today was a burst of cuteness again," wrote a viewer.

"I was nervous as I waited, but it was surprisingly fun and natural variety show. All three of them were really professional in their handling! What did it look like to ARMYs around the world?" said another.

"I'm happy to hear Jin speak a lot of Japanese. Kang-chan also acted as an interpreter and was a cheerful and fun person. Matsushige-san was also having fun playing the game at his own pace, so it was a great episode," noted this netizen.

"The sequence where Jin and Kangnam used Japanese jokes on Matsushige Yutaka was awesome! The interaction between the three of them, and the rare occasions when they called each other 'Chan', were all so much fun and made this a great episode! Thank you Jin, Yutaka Matsushige, and Gangnam," added this individual on X.

The BTS member, Kangnam, and Matsushige Yutaka play games and share Korean culture on Run Jin

In episode 26 of the show, Kangnam occasionally served as an interpreter between Kim and Matsushige Yutaka. Together, the trio explored a traditional Korean sauna, offering the Japanese actor a glimpse into local culture and experiences.

The episode followed their journey through various sauna activities, including a foot bath, salt room, and other facilities. Along the way, they participated in popular Korean variety games such as the Fry Pan Game and the beverage challenge known as Gourmet Pictionary. Each game allowed them to earn rewards from the sauna's convenience store, featuring well-known Korean snacks and drinks.

Matsushige Yutaka had the opportunity to try several Korean delicacies, including the Korean corn dog, so-tteok-so-tteok—a skewer of rice cakes and sausages glazed with sweet and spicy sauce—and sikhye, a traditional rice punch. After completing the challenges, the three wrapped up their visit with a traditional Korean meal and dessert, which they also earned by playing another game.

Throughout the episode, the BTS member and Kangnam guided Matsushige Yutaka with humor and encouragement. They introduced him to Korean customs, food, and games while showing admiration for the veteran actor.

As the episode came to a close, Matsushige Yutaka shared that he had fun. He then jokingly added:

"But I wondered 'What did I come to do in Korea?'"

The Running Wild singer smiled and responded,

"Superstars always work hard at everything. Sir, you worked so hard too. You're a superstar, as expected... It was such an honor to do this shoot with superstars I've seen so much on TV. I hope we get to shoot something fun again if we get the chance."

Matsushige Yutaka embarks on a culinary journey in Netflix’s K-Foodie Meets J-Foodie

Matsushige Yutaka, born on January 19, 1963, in Fukuoka, Japan, is a well-known Japanese actor. Over the years, he has built a diverse filmography with roles in movies like EM Embalming, Adrenaline Drive, Last Life in the Universe, and Outrage Beyond. His performance in Dear Doctor earned him the Best Supporting Actor award at the 31st Yokohama Film Festival in 2009.

Matsushige Yutaka is also part of the new Netflix series K-Foodie Meets J-Foodie, where he teams up with Korea’s well-known foodie Sung Shi Kyung. Together, they travel through Korea and Japan, discovering local culinary specialties and sharing cultural experiences through food.

Meanwhile, the oldest BTS member will appear as a fixed cast member in Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang.

